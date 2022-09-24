ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

WOOD TV8

Woman killed, man injured in crash near Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making […]
BYRON CENTER, MI
My Magic GR

12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven

12-year-old Natalie Joy Lenz has been reported missing to South Haven Police. She reportedly left her home in South Haven late at night Sept. 24, 2022 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 25. She has not been home since. Natalie is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds,...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD

A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems like we’re always looking for a hotel to recommend, especially during times like ArtPrize when so many people are coming to town. The new Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Grandville is a great option. The name is new but they’ve been offering comfort and convenience in that spot for years and now they’ve re-branded, and are offering more than before!
GRANDVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

28th Street at Burlingame Avenue reopened after crash

WYOMING, Mich. — 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming has been reopened following an early morning crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road was closed around 6:45 a.m. Authorities say a Gordon Food Service semi-truck collided with a Chevy Trailblazer. There is no information on...
WYOMING, MI
rejournals.com

JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash

POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
COOPERSVILLE, MI

