Fruitport gets win over Grant but goes 1-3 in Saturday volleyball action
The Fruitport volleyball team went 1-3 on the day and fell in the silver bracket finals at the Byron Center Invitational on Saturday. The Trojans’ losses came at the hands of Otsego (23-25, 15-25), Lakewood (21-25, 13-25) and East Kentwood (22-25, 25-18, 9-15). Fruitport got their solo win against...
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available.
Woman killed, man injured in crash near Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making […]
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven
12-year-old Natalie Joy Lenz has been reported missing to South Haven Police. She reportedly left her home in South Haven late at night Sept. 24, 2022 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 25. She has not been home since. Natalie is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds,...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems like we’re always looking for a hotel to recommend, especially during times like ArtPrize when so many people are coming to town. The new Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Grandville is a great option. The name is new but they’ve been offering comfort and convenience in that spot for years and now they’ve re-branded, and are offering more than before!
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
28th Street at Burlingame Avenue reopened after crash
WYOMING, Mich. — 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming has been reopened following an early morning crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road was closed around 6:45 a.m. Authorities say a Gordon Food Service semi-truck collided with a Chevy Trailblazer. There is no information on...
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash
POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
