Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
For Five Coffee Roasters Opens in Garden City
Not every new coffee shop is a Starbucks. A new spot opened up in Garden City called For Five Coffee Roasters and people are happy to see them in the village. This coffee chain has locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC, Virginia, Chicago, and even Athens, Greece.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State. Where...
Will Hurricane Ian impacts be felt in NYC? Forecaster says ‘stay tuned on that.’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen in the coming days and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida as early as Wednesday. Currently, the storm is still in the western part of the Caribbean and it has a long way to go before any potential impacts would be felt on Staten Island.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin
A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin.
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
BREAKING: Fordham Requires Second Booster Vaccination
Marco Valera, vice president for administration and COVID-19 coordinator, announced updated COVID-19 policies for the university in an email sent to the Fordham community on Sept. 26. The protocols include mandating the bivalent booster as well as removing the mask mandate on Ram Vans. In order to be considered fully...
Massive Lightning Bolt Appears to Strike One World Trade Center During Thunderstorm: PHOTO
Recently, a lightning storm hit New York City creating a striking image as a lightning bolt appears to hit the top of the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. A pic of the jaw-dropping moment depicting the lightning strike is shared on the Fox News Instagram page in a September 26 post.
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
The Unexpected Benefits of Living on a Lower Level, According to Experts
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. In my humble point...
First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
