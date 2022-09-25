ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
longisland.com

For Five Coffee Roasters Opens in Garden City

Not every new coffee shop is a Starbucks. A new spot opened up in Garden City called For Five Coffee Roasters and people are happy to see them in the village. This coffee chain has locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC, Virginia, Chicago, and even Athens, Greece.
GARDEN CITY, NY
City
Garden City, NY
Garden City, NY
Sports
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
Big Frog 104

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts

Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
RIVERHEAD, NY

