(Sept. 26, 2022) The girls soccer team started slowly Monday at home against Falmouth Academy, but ultimately found their rhythm on offense and rolled to a 6-0 victory. The Whalers did not score until the 32nd minute when Adney Brannigan struck for the first of four goals on the day for the sophomore. Brannigan then beat the Mariners’ goalie to the near post in the closing minutes of the half to take a 2-0 lead into the break before Nantucket’s offense really came alive in the second half with four goals.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO