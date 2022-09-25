Read full article on original website
Baldwinsville girls tennis stays unbeaten, tops West Genesee
BALDWINSVILLE – For more than a week, the Baldwinsville girls tennis team held on to its 7-0 record and first-place spot in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, waiting for the weather to get drier. At last it did, and the Bees were able to honor its four...
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak with win over state-ranked West Genesee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite bad field conditions and a nearly 45-minute weather delay, New Hartford (9-0-1) was able to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 games with its 3-0 win over West Genesee (5-2-1). The Spartans’ streak is now tied for the fourth longest in state history. The...
West Genesee girls volleyball snaps losing streak with over Corcoran (54 photos)
The West Genesee girls volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak by sweeping past Corcoran, 3-0, in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division match on Monday. The Wildcats (2-3) won 25-11, 25-13 and 25-13.
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer shuts out Falmouth Academy 6-0
(Sept. 26, 2022) The girls soccer team started slowly Monday at home against Falmouth Academy, but ultimately found their rhythm on offense and rolled to a 6-0 victory. The Whalers did not score until the 32nd minute when Adney Brannigan struck for the first of four goals on the day for the sophomore. Brannigan then beat the Mariners’ goalie to the near post in the closing minutes of the half to take a 2-0 lead into the break before Nantucket’s offense really came alive in the second half with four goals.
Sophie Sares, Tess Denault score to push East Longmeadow field hockey past Westfield, 2-0
EAST LONGMEADOW – The top contenders of the Valley league faced off against one another Monday evening, both coming into the game with undefeated records.
Vote in the Varsity 845 poll for the High School Boys Soccer Player of the Week
This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played Sept. 19 to 25 and on information reported to the Times Herald-Record. The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday, so cast your votes now! The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 on Instagram and @MKramerTHR on Twitter. Last week's winner was Washingtonville's E.J. Lazo. ...
