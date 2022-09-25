ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
Inquirer and Mirror

Girls soccer shuts out Falmouth Academy 6-0

(Sept. 26, 2022) The girls soccer team started slowly Monday at home against Falmouth Academy, but ultimately found their rhythm on offense and rolled to a 6-0 victory. The Whalers did not score until the 32nd minute when Adney Brannigan struck for the first of four goals on the day for the sophomore. Brannigan then beat the Mariners’ goalie to the near post in the closing minutes of the half to take a 2-0 lead into the break before Nantucket’s offense really came alive in the second half with four goals.
FALMOUTH, MA
Times Herald-Record

Vote in the Varsity 845 poll for the High School Boys Soccer Player of the Week

This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played Sept. 19 to 25 and on information reported to the Times Herald-Record. The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday, so cast your votes now! The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 on Instagram and @MKramerTHR on Twitter. Last week's winner was Washingtonville's E.J. Lazo. ...
NEWBURGH, NY

