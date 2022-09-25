ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Tennessee’s game at LSU

With an open date coming up this week, Tennessee can catch its breath amid a 4-0 start and look down the road a little bit toward its next game – a daunting visit to Death Valley to take on LSU. The Vols now know the venue might not be as intimidating as it could have been. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for the league’s games on October 8, and Tennessee-LSU has been set for a noon kick on ESPN – meaning the Vols avoid Tiger Stadium at night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Time and network announced for highly anticipated Alabama-Texas A&M game

Jimbo Fisher will bring the Aggies into Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, October 1. After beating Alabama in 2021, the Tide looks for payback against Texas A&M. The recruiting dust-up between Fisher and Nick Saban in the spring only intensified the coming matchup. Alabama is focused on Arkansas for now, but we know next week will be interesting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College football rankings: Texas A&M makes move in Week 5 SEC power rankings

SEC power rankings entering Week 5 have shifted considerably with four unbeaten teams currently ranked inside the Associated Press' top 10 and another at No. 14 amped to rise. Texas A&M swayd in the wrong direction after an upset loss to Appalachian State a few weeks ago, but consecutive wins over Miami and Arkansas pushed the Aggies back into contender status ahead of Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS

