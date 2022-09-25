With an open date coming up this week, Tennessee can catch its breath amid a 4-0 start and look down the road a little bit toward its next game – a daunting visit to Death Valley to take on LSU. The Vols now know the venue might not be as intimidating as it could have been. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for the league’s games on October 8, and Tennessee-LSU has been set for a noon kick on ESPN – meaning the Vols avoid Tiger Stadium at night.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO