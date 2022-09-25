Read full article on original website
How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to face the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Kick time, TV set for Tennessee’s game at LSU
With an open date coming up this week, Tennessee can catch its breath amid a 4-0 start and look down the road a little bit toward its next game – a daunting visit to Death Valley to take on LSU. The Vols now know the venue might not be as intimidating as it could have been. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for the league’s games on October 8, and Tennessee-LSU has been set for a noon kick on ESPN – meaning the Vols avoid Tiger Stadium at night.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Week 6 kickoff time, TV channel announced
Second-ranked Alabama’s home game against No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 8, will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and air live on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call for CBS from Tuscaloosa, Ala. The...
Time and network announced for highly anticipated Alabama-Texas A&M game
Jimbo Fisher will bring the Aggies into Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, October 1. After beating Alabama in 2021, the Tide looks for payback against Texas A&M. The recruiting dust-up between Fisher and Nick Saban in the spring only intensified the coming matchup. Alabama is focused on Arkansas for now, but we know next week will be interesting.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
How Auburn's win over Missouri affects their ESPN Football Power Index ranking
Auburn bounced back from a tough home loss to Penn State by knocking off Missouri in overtime, 17-14. The win was their first over an SEC opponent this season. How much did the win affect Auburn’s current standing within the ESPN Football Power Index? It dropped the Tigers one spot to No. 52 heading into week five’s rivalry game with LSU.
Where does LSU rank in On3's Week 5 SEC Power Rankings?
On3 released its Week 5 SEC power rankings, and after a wacky week, LSU has moved up to No. 8 in the rankings. last week, dropped down to No. 9, Arkansas dropped two spots after losing to Texas A&M, and Auburn avoided being ranked as the worst team in the conference, thanks to Missouri fumbling the bag…literally.
College football rankings: Texas A&M makes move in Week 5 SEC power rankings
SEC power rankings entering Week 5 have shifted considerably with four unbeaten teams currently ranked inside the Associated Press' top 10 and another at No. 14 amped to rise. Texas A&M swayd in the wrong direction after an upset loss to Appalachian State a few weeks ago, but consecutive wins over Miami and Arkansas pushed the Aggies back into contender status ahead of Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
