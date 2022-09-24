KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pastor Steve Neal runs the Caring Connections Collaborative at the First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. “He gives back to the community, we have a food pantry ,a clothing pantry,” Senda Daniels-Stroble said. “He goes out with friends of Isaiah every week for the homeless, he helps anyone who asks.”

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO