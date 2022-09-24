Read full article on original website
FOX4 Hy-Vee team of the week: Kearney Swimming
KEARNEY, Mo. — There’s something special in the pool for one metro high school swimming team. The winning tradition for boys swimming continues this season at Kearney High School as the Bulldogs chase another conference championship. This program has won seven consecutive Suburban Conference Blue Division Championships, dating back to 2015.
Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
Volunteer pays it forward to pastor who runs food pantry
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pastor Steve Neal runs the Caring Connections Collaborative at the First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. “He gives back to the community, we have a food pantry ,a clothing pantry,” Senda Daniels-Stroble said. “He goes out with friends of Isaiah every week for the homeless, he helps anyone who asks.”
