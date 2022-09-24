ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
