Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
BBC
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
BBC
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
BBC
The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and are now in Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince...
U.K.・
BBC
Italy pipped Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals with an assured win over the hosts in Budapest. Marco Rossi's Hungary side had gone into the fixture at the Puskas Arena only needing a draw to reach the last four of the competition. However, a defensive lapse allowed...
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
Obsession over the Liverpool player is a sideshow – England have three other high-class right-backs who all play in multiple positions
UEFA・
ESPN
Scores of suspected Germany fans attacked customers at a London pub ahead of England's 3-3 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany on Monday, injuring several people and three seriously, police said. About 100 men, many wearing masks, approached the pub in Wembley, near where the stadium where the match was...
MLS・
BBC
Manager Robert Page says relegation from the top division of the Nations League will not affect Wales' preparations for the World Cup. Wales finished bottom of their group after a 1-0 home defeat to Poland but Page believes not having their best players available for the whole campaign restricted their ability to compete against the top nations.
The final round of games in the Nations League takes place this week and England’s last fixture comes at home to Germany.It hasn’t been a campaign that either team will look back on with much fondness, with Die Mannschaft so far winning just one of their five games and the Three Lions faring even worse - not a single victory and relegation already assured.LIVE! Follow England’s final game before the World Cup against Germany with our blogBoth Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they have big issues to sort out, despite words said in public of late, before...
Wales may have the World Cup to look forward to but tonight their focus is on beating Poland to avoid relegation from the Nations League.Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium left Rob Page’s side bottom of their group, three points behind Poland - who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands but with a better goal difference.Gareth Bale should start after he was only involved in one training session before the Belgium game following his arrival from Los Angeles.“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.Here’s everything you...
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
Yardbarker
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
Italy joined The Netherlands and Croatia in the Nations League final four with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hungary, while England and Germany shared the spoils at Wembley in a 3-3 draw that will leave both sides frustrated with their performances ahead of the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski has started his season as expected and is in tremendous form for club and country. Poland are in UEFA Nations League action tonight against Wales and currently lead the Welsh 1-0 thanks to a piece of magic from the Barcelona superstar. The goal came after a pass found...
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool striker Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they host Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
UEFA・
BBC
