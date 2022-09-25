ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

auwolves.com

Boreman Paces Alvernia at Stevenson Invitational

Upperco, Md. (Sept. 26, 2022) - McKylie Boreman paced Alvernia University to a second place finish at the Stevenson Invitational on Monday in women's golf action at Piney Branch Golf Club. Boreman finished second overall with a round of 79 to lead Alvernia to a second place team finish with...
READING, PA
auwolves.com

Three Golden Wolves Earn MAC Weekly Honors

Annville, Pa. (Sept. 26, 2022) - Three Alvernia University student-athletes earned MAC Player of the Week honors for their performances during the week of September 19-September 25, 2022. Women's Cross Country graduate student Cera Gaston was named the MAC Runner of the Week and Men's Soccer swept MAC Commonwealth weekly...
READING, PA
auwolves.com

Alvernia Blanks #16 Montclair State, 1-0

Reading, Pa. (Sept. 25, 2022) - A converted penalty kick by Nick Willson in the 47th minute was all Alvernia University (5-1-3) needed to upset #16/21 Montclair State University (6-1-3) on Sunday afternoon in non-conference men's soccer action at Alvernia. In a game that was delayed an hour and 20...
READING, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lancaster Farming

A Family Becomes First Generation Farmers as a Result of COVID-19

HALIFAX, Pa. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first appeared in Chester County in early 2020, Ryan Mossop, 43, and his wife, Kelli Brown-Mossop, 44, had an awakening, which led to a reshuffling of both their professional and personal lives. Ryan was a collision technician for 27 years and was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

