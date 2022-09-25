Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Men’s Soccer Hosts Hartford
- Binghamton (0-6-2) lost its conference opener 2-0 at No. 22 Vermont on Saturday night. The defending America East champion Catamounts netted both of their goals in the final 15 minutes of play. - Hartford (0-8-0) had had a week off since its 5-0 loss at LIU last Saturday. Demario...
mychamplainvalley.com
UVM student-athlete has been located
Randy Montie has been found and is safe and with a member of his family. Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police is seeking assistance locating first-year student Randy Montie, of Burlington. Montie was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen around 3 am in the area of the UVM Medical Center campus.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
newyorkalmanack.com
Champlain History: Catholic Summer School of America
The Catholic Summer School of America was both a vacation and religious destination for Catholics throughout New England during the early to mid-twentieth century. Establishing a permanent home on the shores of Cliff Haven on Lake Champlain in 1896, during its hey-day, the school had over 14 cottages and accommodated more than 1,500 people during their busiest summer seasons.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
vhfa.org
Butternut Grove Condominiums Celebrated in Winooski
VHFA joined housing partners and residents on September 8 to celebrate the completion of Butternut Grove Condominiums in the heart of Winooski. Developed by Champlain Housing Trust (CHT), the newly constructed building offers 20 shared equity homes starting at $143,500 for a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit and up to $184,500 for a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit. All 20 condominiums have been purchased or are currently under contract and are affordable to buyers earning 100% of area median income, approximately $96,000 for a family of three in Chittenden County.
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier
Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
WCAX
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
newportdispatch.com
Fight in Bristol leads to charges
BRISTOL — A 30-year-old man was cited for simple assault following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a fight at a home on South 116 Road at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that Jeffery Fortune, of Bristol, had caused bodily harm to Ezra Miller,...
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
Barton Chronicle
VT Rte. 100 closed due to MV crash
VT RT 100 in the vicinity of #1242 Lowell is closed to through traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash. No other details are available at this time and this closure will be in effect for some time. Updates will beprovided when they become available.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tourist destination of Plattsburgh has not recovered from the pandemic
New York always had a strong relationship with its neighbor to the north, with just a thin border separating Canadian travelers from so many tourist attractions — the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, spots for skiing in the colder months and hiking in the warmer ones, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions prevented travel across the border into New York. On this episode of In Focus, JoDee Kenney gets some perspective from those on the New York side of the border, about how things have changed since border restrictions were loosened and what effect the current restrictions are still having.
