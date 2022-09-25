New York always had a strong relationship with its neighbor to the north, with just a thin border separating Canadian travelers from so many tourist attractions — the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, spots for skiing in the colder months and hiking in the warmer ones, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions prevented travel across the border into New York. On this episode of In Focus, JoDee Kenney gets some perspective from those on the New York side of the border, about how things have changed since border restrictions were loosened and what effect the current restrictions are still having.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO