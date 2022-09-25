Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two arrested following “road rage” incident
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Monday after investigators said they were allegedly caught speeding in a fit of “road rage”. Shavondre Dancer-Carrasco, 22, has been charged with Reckless Driving. Edward Carrasco, 17, has been charged with Reckless Driving and Evading Arrest. According to court records, on September 26, an officer with the Odessa […]
Dumpster diver ends up in garbage truck, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 47-year-old woman has been injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage […]
Man accused of punching officer after minor car crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a police officer. Mario Ramos, 29, has been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of […]
Odessa man sentenced to 5 years for possession, auto theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine. According […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents indicted in death of Odessa infant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother and father of a seven-month-old baby who died in July have been indicted on new charges. Originally, the father, Kameron Gammage, told investigators he accidentally dropped his son, Logan. He now stands accused of strangling and beating the baby and tampering with a witness after he was accused of trying […]
Crews to close intersection of Brittany Lane, French Ave. starting Oct. 3
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about construction in the area of Brittany Lane and French Avenue. Construction will begin on Oct. 3 and require full closure of the intersection. Crews will be removing existing asphalt and installing a concrete intersection. The city says this...
Man accused of firing gun at local motel amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he fired a gun at several victims outside a local motel last Friday night. Luis Antonio Menchaca, 28, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 23, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Suspected ‘prowler’ accused of burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole a television set. 23-year-old Axtin Wood has been charged with Burglary. According to court documents, on September 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a shelter on Lincoln after employees called 911 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
OPD and ECISD Police investigate threatening social media post
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Police and the Odessa Police Department are investigating a threatening social media post made by a student towards another student at Permian High School. ECISD Police was made aware of this post last Wednesday and immediately started to look into this. They also notified the...
MISD investigating threat to elementary school
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school. In a statement, MISD said, in part, “A message that threatened a shooting at Jones Elementary was discovered yesterday evening on the playground. Midland ISD Police immediately began investigating, and the investigation continues. School proceeded as normal today, though officers […]
cbs7.com
Another ECISD student arrested for threats against school
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon, A 5th grader at Cameron Elementary School told two other students he was going to shoot up the school. ECISD says the incident was reported by the students, investigated, and the boy was arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
Woman dumpster diving ends up in trash truck
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police report a 47-year-old woman has been injured after dumpster diving and ended up with a trip in a trash truck. Police say she started digging through a dumpster around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of West 42nd. She told officers about 25 minutes...
yourbasin.com
Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
Permian student arrested for social media threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, three students have been arrested for threats made at different schools Monday. The first arrest is for a Permian High School student connected to a social media threat that began circulating over the weekend. ECISD officers were told the image containing the threat...
cbs7.com
The undefeated boxer fought on Saturday, volunteered yesterday at the food bank in Odessa and today in Midland.
Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. What happens to pets after a hospice patient dies?. Updated: 22 hours ago. Pets left behind are often older animals in need of special attention, making...
Burglary suspicions in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
Midland cold storage being built in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Monday morning at Midland County Commissioner's Court, commissioners approved an agreement brought forth by Judge Terry Johnson. The agreement was for Midland County to use Ector County's cold storage to store bodies until Midland's new cold storage is built in the the coming months. "Discussion...
yourbasin.com
Midland man sentenced to 16 years in prison
ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 200 months in prison for possessing fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Edgar Parra, 36, sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions between August and October 2021. On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant on Parra’s hotel room where they found a loaded handgun along with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
Comments / 0