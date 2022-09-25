Read full article on original website
Northside-McKinley Game Ruled a Double Forfeit Following Brawl That Ended Contest
This past Friday night's high school football game between Northside and McKinley had to be halted in the second quarter due to a brawl between the two teams. It now appears that the Louisiana High School Association has ruled the game a double forfeit. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders...
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
New Owner of Prejean’s Expanding To New Location in Lafayette Parish
Earlier today, KPEL News reported via Chris Reed at Hot 107.9 FM that Trapp's in Broussard was closing its doors for good. The people who own the building and the property wanted to sell and the new owners are very familiar to the Lafayette area. Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's...
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Scott Police issued tickets yesterday to some drivers waiting in a school pick-up line at a Scott school. If you've driven by almost any school in Acadiana in the afternoon near dismissal time, you've had to navigate the long line of parents or guardians in cars waiting to pick up their little ones.
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
Man leads deputy on 120 mph chase ending in crash into Donaldsonville home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A high-speed chase into Ascension Parish Friday resulted in the arrest of a St. James man and damages made to a patrol unit, mailboxes, and a house. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was led on a 120-mile-per-hour chase Friday, Sept. 23...
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Lafayette Man Hit and Killed While Walking Along Highway in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police said a Lafayette man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in St. Martin Parish on early Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux. LSP said he was struck...
