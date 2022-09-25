ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
WEST MONROE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

