Spokane School Board considering messaging to parents about safe firearm storage
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane School Board is considering increasing its efforts to inform parents of their obligations to store firearms in their homes securely. A draft resolution shows the district would work with local law enforcement, health agencies and nonprofits to collaborate and increase their efforts in this messaging.
Valleyfest holds multicultural festival on Sept. 25
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Valleyfest will hold its multicultural event on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate and share diverse cultures and heritages through dance, art, music, fashion, food and business. It will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at...
City of Spokane drafts dog park guidelines
SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation has drafted new dog park guidelines to help determine location, design, development and operation of future dog parks throughout the city. In a survey sent out by the City of Spokane, it was determined that about two-thirds of people prefer...
Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
Fundraiser underway to benefit families of teens involved in Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. – A local business in Chattaroy hosted a fundraiser Tuesday night for two Riverside High School students involved in a serious car crash almost two weeks ago. Both of the students were air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last update, one victim, Aiden, is in...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
'It’s not a very rosy picture' | Geiger Corrections Center facing closure as staffing shortages persist
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Staffing shortages at the Geiger Corrections Center in Airway Heights may soon cause Spokane County to close the prison permanently, according to Detention Services Director Mike Sparber. Sparber told Spokane County Commissioners about the prison's staffing shortages in mid-September. KREM 2 obtained a copy of...
Space X launches Starlink satellites into space
SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
Beck’s Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fall fun is just getting started here in the Inland Northwest! Beck’s Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back on weekends through September and October. The festival is every Saturday and Sunday from September 24 through October 30. The festival at the heart of Green Bluff has many activities for you and your friends and family....
Spokane City Council votes to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center
Spokane—During the Monday Legislative Session, City Council voted unanimously on Resolution 2022-0089 that commits the City of Spokane to work with the Washington State Legislature to pursue funding for a Regional Law Enforcement Training Center. “The Spokane Police Academy offers excellent training to recruits and current law enforcement members,”...
USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
Outgoing head of Spokane’s Neighborhood, Housing services praises mayor’s effort in resignation letter
SPOKANE, Wash – He held the job for less than three months, but the man who led Spokane’s department of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services praised the city’s effort to improve the situation for those living in homelessness on his way out the door. 4 News Now...
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Fundraiser in place for teens’ families after fatal Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY – Wash. — It’s been twelve days since two teens were life-flighted to the hospital after a devastating car crash near Chattaroy. One of the teenagers later died in the hospital from their injuries. “You could just feel the heaviness in the air,” said Gina Licea,...
Pedal-cart simulation demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s online crash data portal,...
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
New state agency changes how deadly use of police force is investigated
SPOKANE, Wash. — The director of Washington state's new Office of Independent Investigations is in Spokane this week meeting with groups and agencies his office will soon be working with. The state's legislature created the Office of Independent Investigations in May 2021. It's considered the first independent agency in...
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
