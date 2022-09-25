ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Valleyfest holds multicultural festival on Sept. 25

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Valleyfest will hold its multicultural event on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate and share diverse cultures and heritages through dance, art, music, fashion, food and business. It will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane drafts dog park guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation has drafted new dog park guidelines to help determine location, design, development and operation of future dog parks throughout the city. In a survey sent out by the City of Spokane, it was determined that about two-thirds of people prefer...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Space X launches Starlink satellites into space

SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Salk
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back

SPOKANE, Wash. — The fall fun is just getting started here in the Inland Northwest! Beck’s Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back on weekends through September and October. The festival is every Saturday and Sunday from September 24 through October 30. The festival at the heart of Green Bluff has many activities for you and your friends and family....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council votes to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center

Spokane—During the Monday Legislative Session, City Council voted unanimously on Resolution 2022-0089 that commits the City of Spokane to work with the Washington State Legislature to pursue funding for a Regional Law Enforcement Training Center. “The Spokane Police Academy offers excellent training to recruits and current law enforcement members,”...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'We Aren't Moving': Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#3d Printing#Vending Machines#Salk Middle School#Pbis
FOX 28 Spokane

Pedal-cart simulation demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s online crash data portal,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA

