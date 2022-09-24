Though at times it has looked as if it was impossible, the #9 UMD volleyball team finally lost a match this season when they were defeated by #1 Wayne State in straight sets on Saturday. The Bulldogs "fall" to a 13-1 record, but while this figure is still impressive, it's certainly not the one they were hoping to walk into next week with.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO