umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS DROP ROAD CONTEST TO MUSTANGS
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell 2-0 to the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State University. The Bulldogs remained evenly matched throughout the match but could not convert opportunities into scores like their opponents. Offensively the Bulldogs put up three shots, while SMSU put up four. Jackie Jares led...
umdbulldogs.com
BELL LEADS NO. 5 BULLDOGS IN 5-0 BLOWOUT OF LONG ISLAND
The No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team broke through offensively in a big way Sunday night against Long Island University, burying the Sharks 5-0 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. to earn a non-conference sweep. The Bulldogs needed one period to figure out LIU...
umdbulldogs.com
#9 UMD VOLLEYBALL FINALLY DEFEATED BY #1 WAYNE STATE
Though at times it has looked as if it was impossible, the #9 UMD volleyball team finally lost a match this season when they were defeated by #1 Wayne State in straight sets on Saturday. The Bulldogs "fall" to a 13-1 record, but while this figure is still impressive, it's certainly not the one they were hoping to walk into next week with.
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 5 BULLDOGS OPEN THE SEASON WITH 4-1 WIN OVER LONG ISLAND
The University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team got two late empty-net goals from Taylor Anderson to secure a 4-1 win over Long Island University in East Meadow, N.Y. Saturday night at the Northwell Health Ice Center in the Bulldogs opening game of the season. UMD put 65 shots on...
umdbulldogs.com
BELL'S BIG RETURN EARNS WCHA DEFENDER OF THE WEEK HONORS
Ashton Bell's return to the Bulldog roster was everything University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey fans expected -- and a little more. On Monday, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association agreed, and named the fifth-year senior the WCHA's Defender of the Week after her five-point performance against Long Island University over the weekend that helped push the Bulldogs into a lopsided series sweep.
