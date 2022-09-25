Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Related
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Stay No. 2 in NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team held steady at No. 2 in this week's latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. West Chester (6-0) stayed in the top spot after garnering 18 of the 19 first-place votes, followed...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four
Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
John Jones III inaugurated as Dickinson College President
Former Federal U.S. Judge John E. Jones III was inaugurated as the 30th president of Dickinson College Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022, on the lawn in front of Old West on campus. A 1977 graduate of the college Jones has been interim president since last summer at the private, liberal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Franklin Graham brings ‘God Loves You Tour’ to York Expo
Franklin Graham brought his “God Loves You Tour” to the York Expo Center on Sunday where he was welcomed by more than 9,200 spectators. “God loves you. If you don’t remember anything else — remember God loves you,” Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told the crowd.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA
Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
abc27.com
New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
Jalopnik
‘The Most Ticketed Car Show in America’ Came to My Town and Two People Are Dead
The infamous H20i car show is known for scores of slammed and tuned cars and an unfortunate subset of drivers who aren’t too concerned about public safety. This year this “unsanctioned car show” ended up in my corner of the Jersey Shore and a consequence was the death of two people.
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
abc27.com
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
Comments / 0