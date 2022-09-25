ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Stay No. 2 in NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team held steady at No. 2 in this week's latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. West Chester (6-0) stayed in the top spot after garnering 18 of the 19 first-place votes, followed...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Carlisle, PA
Sports
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Stroudsburg, PA
PennLive.com

Franklin Graham brings ‘God Loves You Tour’ to York Expo

Franklin Graham brought his “God Loves You Tour” to the York Expo Center on Sunday where he was welcomed by more than 9,200 spectators. “God loves you. If you don’t remember anything else — remember God loves you,” Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told the crowd.
YORK, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dickinson College#Golf Course#Claw Golf Club
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy