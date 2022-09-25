Drama isn’t something Akbar V. fears. Akbar V. is no stranger to controversies and public feuds. In fact, she stayed in drama while she was on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” LHHATL fans remember that before she got on the show, Akbar’s feud with Tommie Lee was a hot topic on social media. Although Tommie left the show before their beef could play out on television, their issues lingered anyway. They ended up coming face to face on Zeus Network’s “The Conversation.” At the time, Akbar wanted Tommie and other people to see how much she’s changed over the years. She said she wasn’t there to be violent. But she would go there if Tommie chose to take it there with her first.

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO