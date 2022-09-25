Read full article on original website
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
The Viola Davis-led action epic “ The Woman King ” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday. “The Woman King” was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and carries a reported production budget of $50 million, which was co-financed by eOne. The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing...
It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director. As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
"Batgirl" may have been scrapped, but that hasn't stopped interest in the film. The movie's star Leslie Grace shared a video montage of some behind-the-scenes moments on her verified TikTok account. "I couldn't resist," she wrote in the description of the video, set to the Omar Apollo song "Evergreen." The...
Drama isn’t something Akbar V. fears. Akbar V. is no stranger to controversies and public feuds. In fact, she stayed in drama while she was on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” LHHATL fans remember that before she got on the show, Akbar’s feud with Tommie Lee was a hot topic on social media. Although Tommie left the show before their beef could play out on television, their issues lingered anyway. They ended up coming face to face on Zeus Network’s “The Conversation.” At the time, Akbar wanted Tommie and other people to see how much she’s changed over the years. She said she wasn’t there to be violent. But she would go there if Tommie chose to take it there with her first.
Ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar has been released in theatres to drum up buzz and interest, once again. The James Cameron film returns to the big screens 13 years after its original release, finding itself No. 1 at the box office after so many years.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 is on its way to our televisions. Here are six quick things we know about the highly anticipated sequel.
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
A new Batman costume being sold in the Halloween area at Target stores seems to be based on the design from upcoming DC Films productions like The Flash, or the cancelled Batgirl film. Based clearly on Michael Keaton's Batman in both the substance of the costume, and the design of the packaging, the suit features a dark-colored belt, which led Action Figure Insider on Instagram to suggest it could be based on the Batgirl design specifically, given that it matches set photos released. Obviously, the Keaton costume could be the same one from The Flash to Batgirl, but since we haven't seen any clear photos of the Flash costume, that's impossible to confirm.
