ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across Connecticut skies

By Courtney Ingalls, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4XDN_0i9krgm800

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Avelo allowing travelers to change flights to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines, which flies to and from six Florida destinations from Tweed-New Haven Airport, is allowing passengers to change their flights. Passengers with flights between this Wednesday and Friday can change their flights with no difference in fares. Travelers just have to re-book their trip before Oct. 31. The changes […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

When can you next see the International Space Station from Connecticut?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to see more objects in the sky after SpaceX’s most recent flight on Saturday? You won’t have to wait long! The International Space Station is visible at least once a day, making it the most common manmade object seen from the ground. Each sighting happens around sunrise and sunset […]
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cooling down here & tracking Major Hurricane Ian

Some cloudy skies at times with sun today & a random late shower possible especially NW CT as cooler air arrives. Quiet weather through the end of the week for Connecticut. Please refer to the key points below for important information regarding Ian. A terrible day ahead for Florida as Ian gets closer and closer […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Starlink Satellites#Falcon 9#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Connecticut infrastructure receives ‘C’ on civil engineer report card

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As you travel Connecticut, you probably have your own words to describe the roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives it a letter grade every year. This year, it’s a “C.” “A ‘C’ means our infrastructure is in mediocre condition and requires some attention,” Roy […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Candidates for Connecticut governor square off in 1st forum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In just a few short weeks voters will head to the polls and choose Connecticut’s next governor. A new poll out tonight has Gov. Ned Lamont with a 15-point lead, according to a News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey earlier this month. But during their first election forum of the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Utah man walking across the country makes a stop in CT

Conn. (WTNH) — A Utah man is walking solo across the country with a long-term stop in Connecticut. Isaiah Shields said he started walking to all the corners of the contiguous United States over a year ago and while he makes his way to Maine to finish his journey this November he’s spending a couple […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

DEEP issues warning after moose spotted in Danbury, Newtown

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued a warning to motorists to watch out for moose after multiple sightings were reported in the state this week. According to DEEP, there were recent moose sightings in Danbury, Woodbury, Southbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield. DEEP believes the sightings are of the same moose. […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Poll: Lamont holds double-digit lead in race for Connecticut governor

(WTNH) — A fresh poll of likely voters offers more reassurance for incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, confirming a double-digit lead in the race for governor of Connecticut. The latest survey — the third poll in recent weeks — gives Lamont a 15-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The CT Insider/Chanel 3 Eyewitness News/Western […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy