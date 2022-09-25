Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A North Dakota bow hunter looking to harvest a white-tailed deer got more than she bargained for on the hunt, and quite a story to tell. Breann Zietz said she was hunting southwest of Minot on Sept. 21 when a “curious cow moose” approached her ground blind.
Vacancy means opportunity for Trinity Health and Downtown Minot
People in the community say doing the same for Minot State could be a huge benefit to the city.
kxnet.com
Fall fashion deals at the Dakota Square Mall
Find all the products mentioned at the Dakota Square Mall located at 2400 10th St SW in Minot. You can also keep up with the mall by following them on social media.
Civilian found dead at Minot Air Force Base
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An adult civilian was found dead at the Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday, September 21. According to the Minot AFB, authorities are investigating the situation and will provide more details as they become available. No information regarding the civilian has been released at this time. This is a developing story […]
Have coffee with the Minot Police Department on Oct. 5
The Minot Police Department has been participating in National Coffee with a Cop since its inception in 2016 and have locally hosted many other coffee events since that time.
18-year-old killed in Bottineau rollover crash
BOTTINEAU, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring on 11th Avenue Northeast, approximately 1 mile north of Bottineau. According to the NDHP, the driver- an 18-year-old Bottineau female- was traveling southbound on 11th Ave NE when her vehicle left the roadway, then overturned. The driver was pronounced deceased […]
kfgo.com
Worker in Mountrail County rig blast dies of his injuries
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A funeral will be held today in Kansas for a worker who died from the injuries he suffered after an explosion on an oil rig in western North Dakota’s Mountrail County. Oscar Gandara was 38 years-old. The rig blast – which could be...
