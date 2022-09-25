ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

valleynewslive.com

Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A North Dakota bow hunter looking to harvest a white-tailed deer got more than she bargained for on the hunt, and quite a story to tell. Breann Zietz said she was hunting southwest of Minot on Sept. 21 when a “curious cow moose” approached her ground blind.
KX News

Civilian found dead at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An adult civilian was found dead at the Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday, September 21. According to the Minot AFB, authorities are investigating the situation and will provide more details as they become available. No information regarding the civilian has been released at this time. This is a developing story […]
Minot, ND
KX News

18-year-old killed in Bottineau rollover crash

BOTTINEAU, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring on 11th Avenue Northeast, approximately 1 mile north of Bottineau. According to the NDHP, the driver- an 18-year-old Bottineau female- was traveling southbound on 11th Ave NE when her vehicle left the roadway, then overturned. The driver was pronounced deceased […]
