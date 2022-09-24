Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Tie Program Record for Low Team Round to Grab Lead at WWU Invitational
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's golf team tied the program record for the lowest single team round with a 15-under-par 273 in the second round of the WWU Invitational on Monday at Bellingham Golf & Country Club. Playing in near perfect fall conditions, the Vikings low...
lyndentribune.com
Ferndale snatches second win, hands Arlington first loss
BLAINE — It was a serious gut-check win for the Ferndale Golden Eagles who defeated a feisty Arlington Eagles squad 27-24 on Saturday in Blaine.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
whatcom-news.com
Custer I-5 rest areas to be closed Saturday
CUSTER, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Custer rest areas, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5, are scheduled to be closed from 7am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24th. The reason given for the closure is so that maintenance can be...
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
2 aboard plane that crashed near Lyman found unharmed
CONCRETE, Wash. — Two men who were aboard a plane that crashed near Lyman, Wash. were found unharmed, and the wreckage was located Monday morning. The single-engine Cessna 172 airplane left Mears Field Airport in Concrete on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office learned at 7:50 p.m. that the airplane did not show up at Kyles Airport in Snohomish as expected.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”
FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
‘Going to be extremely challenging’: Efforts begin to pull up Whidbey Island floatplane wreckage
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Efforts to pull up wreckage from fatal Whidbey Island floatplane crash begin Monday. On Monday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will be pulling up the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB found the sunken plane...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Sailors couldn’t use the potable water system aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for three days after JP5 contaminated the fresh water tanks last week
The potable water became safe to use again on Sep. 19 after flushing the system after discovering JP5 in the water while USS Nimitz was at sea on Sep. 16. After jet fuel contaminated the fresh water tanks last week, sailors couldn’t use the potable water system aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for three days, a Navy official told USNI News on Sep. 21, 2022.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
My Clallam County
Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor
SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
q13fox.com
2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up. According to deputies, two...
myeverettnews.com
Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested
Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
