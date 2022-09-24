ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Home, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
whatcom-news.com

Custer I-5 rest areas to be closed Saturday

CUSTER, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Custer rest areas, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5, are scheduled to be closed from 7am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24th. The reason given for the closure is so that maintenance can be...
CUSTER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Dupont#Bishop Invitational#The Home Course#Wwu
Chronicle

Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KING 5

2 aboard plane that crashed near Lyman found unharmed

CONCRETE, Wash. — Two men who were aboard a plane that crashed near Lyman, Wash. were found unharmed, and the wreckage was located Monday morning. The single-engine Cessna 172 airplane left Mears Field Airport in Concrete on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office learned at 7:50 p.m. that the airplane did not show up at Kyles Airport in Snohomish as expected.
LYMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”

FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
FERNDALE, WA
theaviationgeekclub.com

Sailors couldn’t use the potable water system aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for three days after JP5 contaminated the fresh water tanks last week

The potable water became safe to use again on Sep. 19 after flushing the system after discovering JP5 in the water while USS Nimitz was at sea on Sep. 16. After jet fuel contaminated the fresh water tanks last week, sailors couldn’t use the potable water system aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for three days, a Navy official told USNI News on Sep. 21, 2022.
BREMERTON, WA
My Clallam County

Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor

SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up. According to deputies, two...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested

Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy