Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge
Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM UTC.
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
KETV.com
Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joseph M. Zadina Jr., 30, of Omaha, died while in surgery at a hospital. Police said Zadina was traveling northbound on Saddle Creek Road when an oncoming Jeep Wrangler turned east...
WOWT
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
WOWT
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
WOWT
Neighbors react after Hanscom Park gazebo destroyed by arson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are looking into what appears to have been an arson at Hanscom Park Monday morning. Three fires were set, one of them destroying the park’s beloved, decades-old gazebo. “It’s just heartbreaking because it’s such a beautiful thing, and it’s just sad we...
WOWT
Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha
A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
WOWT
Demolition of flood-damaged homes in Bellevue delayed
Frost potential for some Wednesday morning as temps fall to the 30s and 40s. Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. The defense team says some of the things he said before his arrest should remain private. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WOWT
Man tries stealing two motorcycles from Harley-Davidson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he broke into a west Lincoln business and tried stealing two motorcycles. Officers were called to Frontier Harley-Davidson, off NW 40th and Highway 6, for a burglary on Friday, at around 8:33 a.m. LPD said an...
kfornow.com
Task Force Arrests Man Following Discovery of Meth In a Lincoln Hotel Room
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 45-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night tracked him down at a northwest Lincoln hotel and found him in possession of meth. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Steven Watson was contacted by officers and after...
WOWT
Over eight pounds of cocaine found in Seward County traffic stop
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over eight pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday. Members of the Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped an eastbound vehicle for two separate traffic infractions. During the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity due to information provided by the operator. As a result of the suspicion, a second deputy responded with his narcotic detection K9. A K9 sniff was conducted, which resulted in a positive alert and indication to the presence of narcotic odor. A subsequent probable cause was conducted and resulted in the seizure of 8.5 pounds of cocaine.
Comments / 0