SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet

Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany

Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas

Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder



This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

