HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings Saturday night that injured a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. Police first responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. where they found a woman had been shot while in her home. A bullet went through the wall and struck her shoulder. Her husband told FOX61 Sunday he was in the bedroom when he heard nearly ten gunshots. His wife then came in screaming to call 911. The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where her husband said she underwent surgery Sunday to have the bullet removed. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO