Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Middletown Police Department raising money for officer battling brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Monday that they will be raising money for a police officer that is battling brain cancer. The police department said Matt Silvestrini is battling aggressive brain cancer that has no cure. According to the Facebook post,...
Register Citizen
East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away
EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
'In my heart, you knew what it was' | Hamden community reacts after two injured in Saturday shootings
HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings Saturday night that injured a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. Police first responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. where they found a woman had been shot while in her home. A bullet went through the wall and struck her shoulder. Her husband told FOX61 Sunday he was in the bedroom when he heard nearly ten gunshots. His wife then came in screaming to call 911. The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where her husband said she underwent surgery Sunday to have the bullet removed. Police do not believe she was the intended target.
NBC Connecticut
Attorneys for Man Paralyzed While in New Haven Police Custody to Announce Lawsuit
Attorneys for a man who was paralyzed in June when a New Haven police van without seatbelts made a sudden stop will be holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit against the New Haven Police Department. Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, was being driven in a van to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car
2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
New Haven family says missing headstone has been replaced and installed
A New Haven family says their loved one’s missing headstone has finally been replaced and installed in her grave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.
A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
NBC Connecticut
Anti-Violence Walk Held in Hartford
Block by block in Hartford on Monday, faith members and police joined together for an anti-violence walk. They prayed for those lost to gun violence in the city and reached out to community members. “I think the major message is unity. If we unify and become that one voice and...
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Wethersfield residents call for protection after illegal vehicle rally
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Residents in Wethersfield are calling on the police to protect not only their safety but also their quality of life, after an illegal vehicle rally over the weekend terrorized a neighborhood. It happened Saturday night at about 10:00 under the highway overpass at the busy intersection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Bristol Press
Man accused of setting up hidden camera in Bristol bathroom likely to face prosecution
BRISTOL – A Rhode Island man appears to be facing prosecution on charges he hid a video camera in a Bristol home where a resident was holding a celebration of life event for his deceased father. John Nelson, 73, had applied for a diversionary program that could have spared...
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman Charged After Allegedly Drinking 12 Pack Before Driving With 3 Children in Vehicle
WDTV is reporting that a Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
4 Waterbury schools shelter-in-place Tuesday following threats
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Waterbury schools are operating under a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday following threats made to the schools. Waterbury police said they are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School that was made on Monday evening. A separate threat was also made to Crosby […]
Eyewitness News
Woman issued a misdemeanor after more than 50 juveniles were caught drinking at her house
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was given a misdemeanor summons after police found more than 50 juveniles underage drinking at her home in Wilton. Police said they received an anonymous tip on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. that a party was underway at Joy Posner’s house on Twin Oak Lane.
Comments / 1