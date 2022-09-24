ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away

EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

'In my heart, you knew what it was' | Hamden community reacts after two injured in Saturday shootings

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings Saturday night that injured a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. Police first responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. where they found a woman had been shot while in her home. A bullet went through the wall and struck her shoulder. Her husband told FOX61 Sunday he was in the bedroom when he heard nearly ten gunshots. His wife then came in screaming to call 911. The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where her husband said she underwent surgery Sunday to have the bullet removed. Police do not believe she was the intended target.
HAMDEN, CT
East Hartford, CT
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.

A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Anti-Violence Walk Held in Hartford

Block by block in Hartford on Monday, faith members and police joined together for an anti-violence walk. They prayed for those lost to gun violence in the city and reached out to community members. “I think the major message is unity. If we unify and become that one voice and...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say

HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

4 Waterbury schools shelter-in-place Tuesday following threats

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Waterbury schools are operating under a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday following threats made to the schools. Waterbury police said they are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School that was made on Monday evening. A separate threat was also made to Crosby […]
WATERBURY, CT

