Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Beavers Drop League Opener to Bulldogs
Taking on its biggest league rivals of late in its league opener, the Tenino girls soccer team fell behind and couldn’t make a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Montesano Tuesday on the Black Top. The Beavers fell behind, 3-0, before putting together one of their best offensive attacks...
Chronicle
Tumwater Shuts Out Bobcats
Led by a brace from Regan Brewer and another goal from Lucy Bergford, the Tumwater girls soccer team shut out Aberdeen at home, 3-0, Tuesday night. Brewer scored each of the Thunderbirds’ first two goals, and Bergford added the insurance midway through the second half to secure the victory after they secured yet another clean sheet victory.
Comments / 0