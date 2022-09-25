Led by a brace from Regan Brewer and another goal from Lucy Bergford, the Tumwater girls soccer team shut out Aberdeen at home, 3-0, Tuesday night. Brewer scored each of the Thunderbirds’ first two goals, and Bergford added the insurance midway through the second half to secure the victory after they secured yet another clean sheet victory.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO