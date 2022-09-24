Read full article on original website
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
ESPN
England's players still believe in Gareth Southgate as they try to sort problems pre-World Cup
LONDON -- Gareth Southgate may be mindful of growing dissent within the England fanbase and wary of what he describes as an impending "war" with sections of the media, but on Monday his players made the most important judgement of all. There was never a chance of the Football Association...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
ng-sportingnews.com
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA・
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
NBC Sports
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far. Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered. Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
Premier League: Manchester City vs Manchester United - Combined Eleven
With the International break reaching its end the resumption of the Premier League can be seen on the horizon which makes us think about the upcoming fixture taking place on Sunday.
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal
ESPN
USMNT below 'normal levels' in World Cup warm-ups, admits Gregg Berhalter
MURCIA, Spain -- United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter said there "weren't many players who performed up to their level" in the just concluded international window, the last before the start of the 2022 World Cup. Berhalter was speaking in the wake of his team's 0-0 draw with...
