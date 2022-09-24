ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston Mckennie
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA
#Uefa Nations League#Premier League#Concacaf Gold Cup#Uefa Cup#Soccer#Usmnt
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Belgium
ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
ESPN

USMNT below 'normal levels' in World Cup warm-ups, admits Gregg Berhalter

MURCIA, Spain -- United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter said there "weren't many players who performed up to their level" in the just concluded international window, the last before the start of the 2022 World Cup. Berhalter was speaking in the wake of his team's 0-0 draw with...
MLS

