ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October

Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October.The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years.In June there was a partial relaxation, with travellers on organised tours allowed to enter subject to a daily cap in arrivals. Earlier this month the concession was extended to visitors on individual packages, when sponsored by an approved Japanese travel agency.Now the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has told a news conference in New York...
TRAVEL
thebrag.com

Australians can now live and work in Bali tax free

Indonesia has approved a “digital nomad” visa which will allow Australians to live and work in Bali tax-free. The visa is called the B211, commonly known as a Social and Cultural Visa. While this visa already exists it formerly only allowed foreigners to stay in the country for six months, but working on the visa wasn’t permitted.
TRAVEL
msn.com

What You Need To Bring for a Trip to Australia

Australia looks like it was forged by the gods, which is why many tourists love visiting the country. From its pristine and crystal blue waters to breathtaking wildlife sanctuaries and numerous fun activities to do, Australia is definitely on most travelers' bucket lists. In 2019, Australia welcomed its borders to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Visas#Australian Passport#Travel Destinations#Australians#Guardian#Apo#Aussie#Australia Post
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy