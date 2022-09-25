ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of September 26, 2022

I hope everyone is enjoying these first few days of fall. I also wanted to let folks know that I have been out and unavailable for work for the last 3 weeks, so if you have emailed me or called me and I have not gotten back to you, please don't hesitate to reach out again as things may have gotten lost. I am doing my best to get back to everyone accordingly. With that being said you can reach me at 262-693-2058 or email at district9@cityofmadison.com.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

New Old Canoe and Highlights for the Week of September 26, 2022

Last week, a 3000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota and extracted via Spring Harbor Beach. The Wisconsin State Journal has all the amazing details. For information about additional City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City Meeting schedule. Other News. Project Updates. Fall 2022 Yard Waste &...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Town of Madison, Food Scraps Recycling, Complete Green Streets

Greetings friends and neighbors. Madison Parks is holding a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge!. The event series is an opportunity to learn more about the design challenge, the selected teams, their progress in plan development, and the final master plan proposals. The three events include a design challenge kick-off, midpoint check-in, and team presentations of their proposed vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront. Below is further information on the Parks-led public events.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Complete Streets, Madison Fire Open House - D15 Update 9/25/22

On Monday, Madison Fire Department (MFD) will host the first of a series of virtual recruitment open houses aimed at introducing new audiences to the idea of becoming a career firefighter/EMT. You can find more details and a link to register here. Let's Talk Complete Streets. Join City of Madison...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Blotter

In Sept, the Madison Police Department is continuing to focus on hazardous driving behaviors throughout the City. In August, MPD conducted 27 enhanced enforcement efforts. So far in Sept, MPD has conducted a total of 20 enhanced traffic enforcement projects, with an additional 5 scheduled for the remainder of the month. MPD is continuing to focus on our most hazardous roadways such as the Beltline (16 enforcement projects in August and Sept), and E Washington Ave (also 16 enforcement projects in August and Sept). MPD also participated in Drive Sober mobilization over the Labor Day weekend.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

On Sunday afternoon, MPD officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Raymond Rd. for a report of a man being chased by another man with a firearm. As officers began to flood the area, a suspect description was given by the 911 caller. One officer indicated that the suspect...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy