2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
u.today
Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS
Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that other blockchains, such as Dogecoin and Zcash should be following the same strategy now that the Ethereum merge has been completed. Ryan Selkis asked Buterin at the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks should shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) method. Buterin responded affirmatively. Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn,...
hackernoon.com
Stellar $XLM Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Stellar. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on Stellar crypto price page. If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Uniswap wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
decrypt.co
Robinhood Taps Polygon Over Ethereum for Its Web3 Wallet Beta Launch
The trading app tapped Polygon for its “scalability, speed, low network fees, and robust developer ecosystem,” a Robinhood representative said. Robinhood announced the launch of its beta Web3 wallet, giving 10,000 waitlisted customers the ability to participate in the wallet’s testing phase. The application, which is solely...
cryptoslate.com
Polkadot looks to 10x transaction speed in new updates
Polkadot (DOT) announced new updates to its roadmap, including the asynchronous backing optimization that will increase its transaction speed by at least 10x. In a Sept. 26 blog post, Polkadot stated that it has been working to improve the network’s parachain scalability, relay-chain governance, cross-chain communication, and parachain development.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action
Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $53M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $53,209,814 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7f0ed86d20ba92dca04fa4cc9c68ad7a81f47ba5. $53 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xf95d195fb2dfb61e94b2bc19a732e28de043bcba. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Merge Likely To Boost ETH Price Over the Long Run, Says Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
The host of the popular Coin Bureau YouTube channel is optimistic that the transition of Ethereum (ETH) to a proof of stake consensus mechanism will positively impact the price of the second-largest crypto asset by market cap. The pseudonymous host tells his 2.12 million YouTube subscribers that the impact of...
coinjournal.net
Automata Network introduces 1RPC for a privacy-protected Web3
Automata Network, a decentralised middleware service protocol in the Polkadot ecosystem, has introduced a free to use private Remote Procedure Call (RPC) relay designed to align privacy protection for Web3. The platform’s 1RPC announced today is a free-to-use private RPC relay Automata Network says will help protect end-users from potential...
NEWSBTC
Staked ETH Nears 14 Million As Ethereum Readies For Breakout
Since the completion of the Ethereum Merge, sentiment among the community has remained positive. There had been no withdrawal mechanisms coded into the hard fork, which meant that the feared dump of millions of ETH into the market did not happen. What had happened is that the amount of ETH that was being staked on the network had continued to grow, now getting close to another important milestone for the network.
Business Insider
A Beginner’s Guide To Buy Ethereum
After Bitcoin, Ether is another most famous and widely used cryptocurrency. And if you are planning to purchase this cryptocurrency, you must probably be wondering how to buy Ethereum. Don't Worry! This article is here to help you out. It is a detailed guide to buying Ethereum for beginners. What...
The Great Merge And Miner Migration: Where Will Ethereum's Miners Go?
The Merge has finally come. The momentous occasion that has been hotly anticipated for years was finally completed on Sept. 15, 2022. This is big news for the cryptosphere. Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD have long been the two dominant blockchains. However, unlike its predecessor, Ethereum was the pioneer of “smart contracts,” improving upon what Bitcoin started and vastly increasing the potential use cases of the blockchain.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Miners Don’t Exist — But Bitcoin Validators Do
This is an opinion editorial by Doc Sharp, a bitcoin product designer currently funded by Spiral to contribute to various bitcoin FOSS projects. It's not a stretch of truth to anyone who's been around the digital assets space for a while that almost every project, except the industry’s magnum opus bitcoin, succeeds in constructing effective public relations to sell their decentralized only in name (DINO) project. This is no surprise as the tens of billions raised over the past several years had to go somewhere, and it definitely did not go to building new innovative technology.
u.today
Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Now Supported by Bitfinex Exchange
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has announced support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, joining a slew of other crypto trading platforms. According to a Monday blog post, new features will become available starting from Tuesday. Bitfinex has noted that the implementation of the hard fork will not affect trading, deposits, and...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Now Live, Making ADA a Worthy ‘Ethereum Killer’
After months in the making, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade is now live. The hard fork ushers in an era of “significant performance and capability” to the network. The upgrade uses a unique Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) technology which allows for sweeping improvements without system interruption. Barely a week...
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Gate.io lists DeFiChain’s DFI token on its platform
DeFiChain’s DFI token is now live on Gate.io, making it easier for more investors to gain access to the token. DeFiChain announced on Monday, September 26th, that its DFI token has been listed on the Gate.io cryptocurrency exchange. In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said this...
