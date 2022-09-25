ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o08Vm_0i9irut200

Yesterday, I attended the Global Citizen Festival , where celebs like Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Metallica, and more performed for countless positive causes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySCFP_0i9irut200
Noam Galai / Getty Images

However, it was basically like one long-ass award show, which means there were amazing moments — and some awkward ones, too. Here are some of the best:

AMAZING: Mariah Carey returned to the stage and slayed the Late Night Valentine's Mix of "We Belong Together":

Mariah Carey singing her iconig We Belong Together climax 32 years into her career. This is what a legend looks like

@FinishedTheMoet 03:56 AM - 25 Sep 2022

AWKWARD: Way too many speakers.

The amount of “inspirational” speakers today at global citizen was way too much. Performances were like 10 minutes while the speakers talked for like 40 minutes. The event itself was also pretty unorganized. There was only 1 entrance/exit line and VERYYY crowded because of that

@britneyxmariah 01:55 AM - 25 Sep 2022

AMAZING: Charlie Puth had a super cute "New York State of Mind" moment:

. @charlieputh singing new york state of mind is so freaking powerful and angelic#GlobalCitizen

@its_moosen 03:11 AM - 25 Sep 2022

AWKWARD: People booed the mayor of New York City Eric Adams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJMl6_0i9irut200
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

AMAZING: Mickey Guyton joined Metallica on their set for an incredible surprise:

.@MickeyGuyton joining @Metallica for “Nothing Else Matters” was an amazing treat for the @GlblCtzn Festival crowd in New York City.Guyton offered her own take on the song for The Metallica Blacklist Album, so it was pretty awesome to see her join Metallica to sing it.

@ult_metallica 03:23 AM - 25 Sep 2022

AWKWARD: Priyanka Chopra stumbled on her words a little in this moment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ub4T1_0i9irut200
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

AMAZING: Joe Jonas performed his brother Nick's hit "Jealous":

Jealous by Joe Jonas 😆

@lreynolds1993

AWKWARD: Nancy Pelosi was also booed:

Nancy Pelosi booed in Central Park NYC.

@BFN3000 12:42 PM - 25 Sep 2022

AMAZING: Rosalía stopped and took so many selfies with fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1QW6_0i9irut200
BuzzFeed

AWKWARD: I witnessed a barricade topple over because of this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gILiF_0i9irut200

I didn't get pic of this actual moment, but yeah, a literal barricade came down because so many people were trying to get pics with Rosalía.

BuzzFeed

AMAZING: The causes — at the forefront of the festival was equality, equity, feminism, climate change, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092p8E_0i9irut200

Truly touching to witness the unity of the moment — and also watch politicians and executives pledge millions of dollars toward such amazing causes. More on that here .

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

AWKWARD: Angélique Kidjo slayed, but her audio went out for a few moments during her performance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKj3F_0i9irut200
Global Citizen / Via youtube.com

What did y'all think of Global Citizen Festival? Let me know in the comments below!

