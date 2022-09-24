One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.

ODENTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO