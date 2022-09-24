Read full article on original website
1d ago
This is so darn sad. What was in the mind of these lil cowards to do this to him. I hope they are found and left to rot in jail forever! Death is not good enough for these mongrels with guns. I’m praying for his family and the community. This is a tough pill to swallow. Please Lord, get these clowns off the street. Someone knows something.
Reply
9
Kelly Diamond Arbour
2d ago
is so tragic and sad just one of the best guys I've ever known would help anybody or try to if he couldn't he would send you in the right direction and awesome human being gone too soon for absolutely no reason
Reply
7
Jamie Hoffman
1d ago
I just can't believe it. thinking about his wife Ty son Dusty and his dog Chuck. what a loss for their community and Kids here helped daily. rest easy my friend. 🙏
Reply(1)
4
Comments / 15