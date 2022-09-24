Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBA・
Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook
LeBron James was asked about Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers media day.
ESPN
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is NBA's best player after leading Golden State Warriors to title
MILWAUKEE - For Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the debate about the best player in the NBA is simple. He doesn't consider himself the current best player in the league because his team fell short of winning the championship last season. So, he was ready to cede that accolade to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry instead.
Yardbarker
3 hottest burning questions facing Cavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the biggest splashes in the NBA offseason. On a slow news week for NBA fans, the Cavaliers executed a massive trade to acquire shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to pair him with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. The quartet of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen form four All-Star caliber players and a bright future for the youthful pieces of the nucleus.
NBA・
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL・
Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal
Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
NBA News: Former Sixer Markelle Fultz Suffers Another Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is dealing with another setback.
theScore
Jokic hopes to retire in Denver: I want to be the Nuggets' Tim Duncan
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hopes to spend his entire career in the Mile High City, just like Tim Duncan did with the San Antonio Spurs. "I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple of championships to be him," Jokic told reporters Monday at Nuggets media day. "I like the city. I like the organization. I like the people. I really enjoy it here. ... I don't want to change anything."
Mavs' Finney-Smith Not Being in NBA Top 100 is 'Major Oversight'
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith wasn't in ESPN's latest rankings of the top 100 NBA players.
The Timberwolves are looking to give the NBA a wake-up call
Once a dormant franchise, the Timberwolves head into this season with lofty expectations.
