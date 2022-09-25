Read full article on original website
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome Baby No. 7, share photos: 'Our tiny dream come true'
Baby Baldwin is here! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have announced the arrival of their seventh child. Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born Sept. 22.
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Seventh Child Together
Six was not enough for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, as they welcomed baby number seven to the Baldwin brood. This actually makes child number eight for the Beetlejuice star, People reports. Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, September 22. She was 6 lbs., 13 oz. in weight.
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘mama guilt’ after birth of seventh child
Hilaria Baldwin has admitted she is feeling “mama guilt” as she tries to balance her time between her new baby and six other children.The yoga instructor, 38, welcomed her seventh child with Alec Baldwin on Saturday (24 September) and announced her newborn daughter’s name is Ilaria Catalina Irena.In an Instagram Story update on Monday (26 September), she posted a snap of herself pushing 24-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and 18-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria in a stroller.She added text over the photograph that read: “Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too. Bringing baby home...
Alec Baldwin: My family ‘kept me alive’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Alec Baldwin thanked his family for keeping him alive over the last year after the fallout the accidental shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. The 64-year-old “30 Rock” alum — who welcomed his seventh child with Hilaria Baldwin last week — alluded to the tragedy in an Instagram post Monday.
Alec Baldwin Issues Statement About His Family Following ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin has faced a tumultuous year in the wake of the incident on the set of the film Rust that left one dead and another injured when a prop gun misfired. He’s been at the center of the controversy as the person who was holding the gun at the time of the incident.
Hilaria Baldwin Has ‘Mama Guilt’ About Spending Time With All of Her Kids After Welcoming Baby No. 7
Keeping it real. Hilaria Baldwin detailed the ways she and her family are adjusting after the arrival of her and husband Alec Baldwin's seventh baby. "Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too," the Living Clearly Method author, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, September 26. "Bringing baby home is […]
