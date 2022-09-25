CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions with seasonal temperatures today. It will be a dry stretch of weather over the next few of days. Temperatures will cool a little, but overall pleasant. Meanwhile, some of the energy associated with Tropical Storm Ian, is expected to move across the region late Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO