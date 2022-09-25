ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

NBC 29 News

Viruses keeping pediatricians in Charlottesville area busy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu season, but doctors say kids in and around Charlottesville are dealing with just about every other sickness too. With many Covid-19 mitigation strategies fading away, this is leaving room for other viruses to spread.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fishersville, VA
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
NBC 29 News

Black Business Expo

UVA Center for Politics presents awards to defenders of the Capitol on Jan. 6. January 6, a day that shook the nation, still resonates across the country more than a year later. Now, the UVA Center for Politics is honoring some of those who defended the U.S. Capitol Building by presenting them with Defender of Democracy awards.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

Roundabout work in Afton creates detour

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working on a new roundabout in Afton, which means traffic is being detoured on parts of U.S. 250 and Route 151. Work on the detour got underway Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until Thursday while crews start the elevation of the roundabout.
AFTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Positive Body Image Seminar teaches young girls about body diversity, self-love and more

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA student-athletes are taking time to talk to middle and high school girls about body image and body diversity. The second annual Positive Body Image Summit was held at Boar’s Head Resort Sunday, September 25. Speakers at the event showed the younger students that bodies come in so many different forms. They offered personal stories that showed how strength, vulnerability, and knowledge helped them learn to love their own bodies.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24. ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Local violin maker creating violins for world class musicians

EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Crowley, violin maker in Earlysville, has been creating string instruments since 1999. Now, his violins are being played by world class violinists in competitions. “It’s just a way of showcasing your work, and I mean, it was a great opportunity. It’s a really big violin...
EARLYSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

BRAFB seeing more seeking assistance from food banks as inflation rises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it is seeing more people turning to it for help as prices at grocery stores keep climbing. Inflation started impacting people and their families especially hard over the summer. Meanwhile, benefits from the COVID-19 public health emergency are also starting to diminish.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year. Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years. Now,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions with seasonal temperatures today. It will be a dry stretch of weather over the next few of days. Temperatures will cool a little, but overall pleasant. Meanwhile, some of the energy associated with Tropical Storm Ian, is expected to move across the region late Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Film Festival gives a sneak peak of Raymond & Ray film

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is offering a sneak peak at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. The theater showed Raymond & Ray Sunday, September 25. The film follows estranged brothers who reunite at their father’s funeral. “Judging from the responses we’ve had so far, I think, people...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

