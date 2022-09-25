Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Hospice of the Piedmont launches new initiative to get people talking about death
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Normalize talking about death - that’s the idea behind Hospice of the Piedmont’s new initiative. It held a kickoff event at Ting Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for its new project that aims to positively transform how people talk about illness, dying, and grief.
NBC 29 News
Viruses keeping pediatricians in Charlottesville area busy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu season, but doctors say kids in and around Charlottesville are dealing with just about every other sickness too. With many Covid-19 mitigation strategies fading away, this is leaving room for other viruses to spread.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Va. celebrates 30 year anniversary at Clubfest
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park welcomed the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia for Clubfest, in celebration of its 30th anniversary on Sunday, September 25. Kids of all ages and their families came out to enjoy food, activities, and performances. “I’m just going to state the truth:...
NBC 29 News
Democrats come together on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to encourage people to early vote
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 23, Charlottesville Democrats including 5th District nominee Josh Throneburg, City Councilor Brian Pinkston, and Senator Creigh Deeds held a rally at the Downtown Mall. There, they reminded everybody that the early voting period had begun, and urged people to register to vote. “We...
NBC 29 News
Cville Plans Together provides updates on Charlottesville City zoning rewrite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the summer ‘CVILLE Plans Together’ gathered input about what people want to see changed when it comes to zoning in the city. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Charlottesville City Council and the planning commission held a joint work session to discuss the findings. ‘CVILLE...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority unanimously approves purchase of Belmont property
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) seems to take one step forward in creating more affordable housing, but two steps backward when it comes to staying on schedule. The board did vote to unanimously purchase a property in the Belmont neighborhood, 818 Montrose Avenue. “It’s...
NBC 29 News
Black Business Expo
UVA Center for Politics presents awards to defenders of the Capitol on Jan. 6. January 6, a day that shook the nation, still resonates across the country more than a year later. Now, the UVA Center for Politics is honoring some of those who defended the U.S. Capitol Building by presenting them with Defender of Democracy awards.
NBC 29 News
Roundabout work in Afton creates detour
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working on a new roundabout in Afton, which means traffic is being detoured on parts of U.S. 250 and Route 151. Work on the detour got underway Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until Thursday while crews start the elevation of the roundabout.
NBC 29 News
Positive Body Image Seminar teaches young girls about body diversity, self-love and more
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA student-athletes are taking time to talk to middle and high school girls about body image and body diversity. The second annual Positive Body Image Summit was held at Boar’s Head Resort Sunday, September 25. Speakers at the event showed the younger students that bodies come in so many different forms. They offered personal stories that showed how strength, vulnerability, and knowledge helped them learn to love their own bodies.
NBC 29 News
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24. ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.
NBC 29 News
Local violin maker creating violins for world class musicians
EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Crowley, violin maker in Earlysville, has been creating string instruments since 1999. Now, his violins are being played by world class violinists in competitions. “It’s just a way of showcasing your work, and I mean, it was a great opportunity. It’s a really big violin...
NBC 29 News
BRAFB seeing more seeking assistance from food banks as inflation rises
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it is seeing more people turning to it for help as prices at grocery stores keep climbing. Inflation started impacting people and their families especially hard over the summer. Meanwhile, benefits from the COVID-19 public health emergency are also starting to diminish.
NBC 29 News
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
NBC 29 News
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year. Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years. Now,...
NBC 29 News
Wall to wall sunshine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions with seasonal temperatures today. It will be a dry stretch of weather over the next few of days. Temperatures will cool a little, but overall pleasant. Meanwhile, some of the energy associated with Tropical Storm Ian, is expected to move across the region late Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Virginia Film Festival gives a sneak peak of Raymond & Ray film
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is offering a sneak peak at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. The theater showed Raymond & Ray Sunday, September 25. The film follows estranged brothers who reunite at their father’s funeral. “Judging from the responses we’ve had so far, I think, people...
NBC 29 News
VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies
