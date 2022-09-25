Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond
Celebrate Virginia Wine Month at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s second annual Virginia Vines wine festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature wine selections from some of Virginia’s best wineries and vineyards, live jazz from the Weldon Hill band, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
Disabled tractor-trailer completely shuts down US-1 in Dinwiddie County
A disabled tractor-trailer in Dinwiddie County closed all lanes on US-1 early Tuesday morning.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
newsfromthestates.com
Big Bon Secours profits from a bare-bones Richmond hospital and more Va. headlines
• A bare-bones community hospital in one of Richmond’s poorest neighborhoods has the highest profit margin of any hospital in Virginia. Its profitability comes from a drug program aimed at helping impoverished communities, but nonprofit health system Bon Secours isn’t reinvesting the money back into the facility.—New York Times.
Virginia high school marching bands battling in Midlothian
Seventeen high school marching bands from across Virginia will have the chance to show off their skills and compete against each other in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands, which will be hosted by the Midlothian High School Trojan Band this weekend.
Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett
The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
After storm rips roof of Petersburg apartments, residents left without homes
The storm ripped off part of the roof at the Petersburg Artist Space Lofts on Perry Street and several units were flooded with water.
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
Crash snarls traffic on I-95 in Petersburg
Images from VDOT cameras showed a school bus was involved in the crash. CBS 6 was told no students were on the school bus.
NBC12
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand for a big hiring event at McDonald’s off Chamberlayne Avenue. The fast food chain is trying to hire 500 workers in and around the city. “Now more than ever, post the pandemic, post the height of the pandemic,...
Mail issues are preventing this Henrico man from paying bills, driving a car
The man, who is on disability, said his troubles began about a month ago. He told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that if he doesn't get help soon, he won't be able to pay his bills, drive a car or vote.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
