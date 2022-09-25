Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Transient man convicted for downtown Bellingham stabbing
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man convicted of stabbing a man in downtown Bellingham will be spending the next few years behind bars. 23-year-old Christian Sacksteder was sentenced last Monday, September 19th, in Whatcom County Superior Court to just under 7 years in prison. According to court documents, Sacksteder...
989kbay.com
VIDEO: Two men rescued after plane crash in Skagit County
LYMAN, Wash. – Two men have been found safe after their small plane crashed in Skagit County. KIRO reports that the men were reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday, September 25th, after their flight from Concrete to Arlington never made it to Arlington. Faint emergency signals were picked up...
989kbay.com
Blaine man dies after motorcycles collide near La Conner
LA CONNER, Wash. – A motorcycle crash in Skagit County claimed the life of a Blaine man. The Washington State Patrol said that two motorcycles approached the intersection of Highway 20 and La Conner Whitney Road around 2:45 Sunday afternoon, September 25th. One of the riders did not stop...
989kbay.com
Crews begin recovery of floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – Crews have begun recovery efforts on a floatplane that crashed earlier this month near Whidbey Island. KING 5 reports that a barge that’s been equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel on Monday, September 26th. It’s expected to drop anchor near...
