On Monday, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham made it official, captain and star offensive weapon Brant Kuithe is gone for the remainder of the season. "The big downer from Saturday's game, is the loss of Brant Kuithe, he is officially lost for the season, which is a tough blow for us on offense, he's a great leader, great teammate, and great person," Whittingham stated in Monday's media availability.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO