Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
The Independent

Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show

A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
EXPLAINER: How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy’s national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party. A century after Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is poised to lead Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.HOW DID POST-FASCISM BEGIN IN ITALY? The Italian Social Movement, or MSI, was founded...
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni poised to win election as Europe turns right, exit polls show

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, according to exit polls. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered less than a third of the vote. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
Ukraine Foils Russian Attempt at Bridge, Strikes Enemy Barge: Military

A Russian military barge has been destroyed, while an attempt to restore a crossing over the Dnipro River has been thwarted, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the military had dashed Russian hopes "of establishing a connection between the banks" of the Dnipro by attacking the barge and stopping "attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka," which is located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted and destroyed bridges over the river in recent months, cutting off a crucial supply path for the Russian military.
Italian Far-Right Leader Strikes Moderate Tone After Vote

ROME (AP) — Italian voters rewarded Giorgia Meloni’s euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots, propelling the country toward what likely would be its first far-right-led government since World War II, based on partial results Monday from the election for Parliament. In a victory speech, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni...
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Ukraine war round-up: Russia admits call-up mistakes after clashes

Russia has admitted it made mistakes in its drive to call up of hundreds of thousands of military reservists. Reports have been circulating on social media of people with no military experience being called up - as well as others who are too old, or disabled. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman...
