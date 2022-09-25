Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – as it happened
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show
A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
EU's von der Leyen delivers veiled warning to Italy's right wing
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles, issuing a barely veiled threat ahead of Sunday's election that a rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is expected to win.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Russia-Ukraine war: explosions reported near Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into Baltic Sea – live
Swedish seismologists says blasts detected near gas pipelines, which are leaking into Baltic sea
Huge Fire at Russian Steel Plant Owned by Putin Ally Abramovich—Video
A huge fire broke out at a Russian steel plant owned by Roman Abramovich, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, videos circulating on social media showed. Over the weekend, flames engulfed the Evraz ZSMK steel plant, also known as the West Siberian Iron & Steel, in the city of Novokuznetsk in Russia's Kemerovo region.
New Russian anti-war protests as Putin decrees soldiers who refuse to fight will go to prison for up to 10 years
Putin decreed that soldiers who surrender, desert, or refuse to fight can face up to 10 years in prison. The new law was signed on Saturday as anti-mobilization protests continue across the country. At least 820 protesters have been detained in connection to Saturday's protests, a rights group said. Russian...
EXPLAINER: How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy’s national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party. A century after Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is poised to lead Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.HOW DID POST-FASCISM BEGIN IN ITALY? The Italian Social Movement, or MSI, was founded...
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni poised to win election as Europe turns right, exit polls show
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, according to exit polls. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered less than a third of the vote. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
Ukraine Foils Russian Attempt at Bridge, Strikes Enemy Barge: Military
A Russian military barge has been destroyed, while an attempt to restore a crossing over the Dnipro River has been thwarted, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the military had dashed Russian hopes "of establishing a connection between the banks" of the Dnipro by attacking the barge and stopping "attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka," which is located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted and destroyed bridges over the river in recent months, cutting off a crucial supply path for the Russian military.
Italian Far-Right Leader Strikes Moderate Tone After Vote
ROME (AP) — Italian voters rewarded Giorgia Meloni’s euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots, propelling the country toward what likely would be its first far-right-led government since World War II, based on partial results Monday from the election for Parliament. In a victory speech, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni...
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Ukraine war round-up: Russia admits call-up mistakes after clashes
Russia has admitted it made mistakes in its drive to call up of hundreds of thousands of military reservists. Reports have been circulating on social media of people with no military experience being called up - as well as others who are too old, or disabled. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman...
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni wins majority
Italians on both sides react as Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become prime minister — marking the country’s most right-wing government since Mussolini.
Kremlin: sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage
MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines which sprung unexplained leaks in the Baltic Sea.
Russian Commanders Striking Dams as They Become Increasingly Concerned—U.K.
Moscow forces have attacked two dams in Ukraine in an apparent bid to trigger flooding and delay the Ukrainian advance.
