Keller, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local Nonprofit Unveils Mural for Visually Impaired

Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth, located in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood, dedicated a new mural on Wednesday. Artist Kristen Soble created the new mural with the goal of helping those who are visually impaired to experience art from a different perspective. “It’s a message to our...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for the Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 —incumbent Mike Missildine (R) and Irvin Barrett (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

High School Fight Results in Stabbed Student

A student of Boswell High School was stabbed in the back during a fight over a girl on September 21. The incident took place in Fort Worth, a part of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw a few minutes past 1 p.m. that Wednesday. Boswell High School Principal Nika Davis testified that a fight...
Keller, TX
Keller, TX
twulasso.com

Termination of Greek life advisor sparks petition

On Sept. 21, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Multicultural Greek Council and Panhellenic Council received notice that Darius Jones, the Greek Life advisor since fall 2021, had been terminated from his position. Jones first became involved with Greek Life when he joined the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, which is a...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Medical Terrorist’ Has Apparent History of Terrorizing Women and Animals

New details continue to emerge about the troubled Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz following his recent arrest for allegedly tainting IV bags, which apparently caused several severe medical complications and one death. The Dallas Express first broke the story that linked Ortiz to the recently shuttered Baylor Scott & White...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Unveils Design Plans for Trinity River Waterwheel

Wheels are turnin' in the Trinity River Waterwheel initiative, slated to keep our beloved river clean of trash. The City of Fort Worth recently unveiled the design plans for the Trinity River Waterwheel, which will continue to reinforce the city's initiatives in becoming a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly community. In...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Attorney Alleges Forgery in Client’s Eviction Case

A Dallas attorney is claiming a letter purportedly notifying his client of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case was forged. Local attorney Mark Melton’s client, Chantel Hardaway, was initially scheduled to appear in court on June 15 before Judge Margaret O’Brien for an eviction hearing case between the single mother of seven and her landlord.
DALLAS, TX
KCBD

Dallas Man Charged In $26 Million Real Estate Scam

DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Parking Lot Pistol Thieves Bag 18-Year Imprisonment

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad E. Meacham, recently announced the sentencing of two thieves who stole from a firearm seller in Arlington over a year ago. 20-year-old Cuedell Javon Henry and 25-year-old Tyrique Raashad Wesley were criminally charged in July 2021 because of a pistol theft...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Amidst Builder Frustration, City Permitting Agency Seeks Engagement

Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) is set to host an upcoming “lunch and learn” initiative aiming to strengthen community engagement amid a slow permit process causing costly construction delays and impeding growth in Dallas. DSD’s newest chief building official Andrew Espinoza is the man in charge of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas PD Stalls Transparency Request

Over the last several months, The Dallas Express has tried to obtain crime data from the Dallas Police Department, but requests have lingered as the city fails to hand over this public information. The Dallas Express requested the information to better understand crime in Dallas, which per capita, has a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
ARLINGTON, TX

