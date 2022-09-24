Read full article on original website
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
dallasexpress.com
Local Nonprofit Unveils Mural for Visually Impaired
Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth, located in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood, dedicated a new mural on Wednesday. Artist Kristen Soble created the new mural with the goal of helping those who are visually impaired to experience art from a different perspective. “It’s a message to our...
All candidates for the Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 —incumbent Mike Missildine (R) and Irvin Barrett (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
dallasexpress.com
High School Fight Results in Stabbed Student
A student of Boswell High School was stabbed in the back during a fight over a girl on September 21. The incident took place in Fort Worth, a part of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw a few minutes past 1 p.m. that Wednesday. Boswell High School Principal Nika Davis testified that a fight...
twulasso.com
Termination of Greek life advisor sparks petition
On Sept. 21, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Multicultural Greek Council and Panhellenic Council received notice that Darius Jones, the Greek Life advisor since fall 2021, had been terminated from his position. Jones first became involved with Greek Life when he joined the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, which is a...
WFAA
One local school district is going above and beyond to make reading and learning fun
75% of Burleson 3rd graders passed their reading exams in 2022. In 2021, only 35% passed.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
dallasexpress.com
‘Medical Terrorist’ Has Apparent History of Terrorizing Women and Animals
New details continue to emerge about the troubled Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz following his recent arrest for allegedly tainting IV bags, which apparently caused several severe medical complications and one death. The Dallas Express first broke the story that linked Ortiz to the recently shuttered Baylor Scott & White...
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Unveils Design Plans for Trinity River Waterwheel
Wheels are turnin' in the Trinity River Waterwheel initiative, slated to keep our beloved river clean of trash. The City of Fort Worth recently unveiled the design plans for the Trinity River Waterwheel, which will continue to reinforce the city's initiatives in becoming a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly community. In...
dallasexpress.com
Local Attorney Alleges Forgery in Client’s Eviction Case
A Dallas attorney is claiming a letter purportedly notifying his client of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case was forged. Local attorney Mark Melton’s client, Chantel Hardaway, was initially scheduled to appear in court on June 15 before Judge Margaret O’Brien for an eviction hearing case between the single mother of seven and her landlord.
KCBD
Dallas Man Charged In $26 Million Real Estate Scam
DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of...
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
Does venti have the same amount of coffee as grande at Starbucks? We tried this social media hack so you don’t have to
The internet is full of falsehoods and fake "hacks" and if you're not careful you could fall victim to being bamboozled.
dallasexpress.com
Parking Lot Pistol Thieves Bag 18-Year Imprisonment
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad E. Meacham, recently announced the sentencing of two thieves who stole from a firearm seller in Arlington over a year ago. 20-year-old Cuedell Javon Henry and 25-year-old Tyrique Raashad Wesley were criminally charged in July 2021 because of a pistol theft...
keranews.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen's death
Lermon Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont "did real good in life" and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black, was found...
dallasexpress.com
Amidst Builder Frustration, City Permitting Agency Seeks Engagement
Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) is set to host an upcoming “lunch and learn” initiative aiming to strengthen community engagement amid a slow permit process causing costly construction delays and impeding growth in Dallas. DSD’s newest chief building official Andrew Espinoza is the man in charge of...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas PD Stalls Transparency Request
Over the last several months, The Dallas Express has tried to obtain crime data from the Dallas Police Department, but requests have lingered as the city fails to hand over this public information. The Dallas Express requested the information to better understand crime in Dallas, which per capita, has a...
North Texas man who sprayed officers with chemical during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty to assault
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers...
fox4news.com
Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
