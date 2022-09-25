Read full article on original website
Meet ‘Montana’s Mayor,’ Willard E. Fraser of Billings immortalized in new book
The book, "Montana's Visionary Mayor: Willard E. Fraser," by Lou Mandler (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Most folks, even in Billings, don’t know the name Willard E. Fraser. In a state with colorful characters and larger-than-life locations, like Butte or Virginia City — places synonymous with...
Governor meets with restaurant owners, apprentices
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month. The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham. “Folks in food service don’t just make...
Reading, math scores slump for Montana students
(Provided by Max Fischer via Pexels.com) Fewer than half of Montana students are reading at or above grade level, at 46.1 percent, and just 36.5 percent are proficient in math, according to data released this month from the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The low scores reflect national trends following...
Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump for Montana American Indian Heritage Day
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop. “Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
See the former jobs of the governor of Montana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Montana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Almost time for the sugar beet harvest!
HUNTLEY, Mont. - Huntley farmer Greg Gabel said the early sugar beet harvest is already underway and the full harvest starts October 6. Gabel said they have battled wind and hail, but he still expects a good harvest. "This field here, the wind actually, as the beets were very tiny,...
Montana DEQ Grant for schools to get buses with cleaner fuel emissions
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released a grant that is available to school districts across Montana, to trade in old diesel buses, for new cleaner fuel option buses. The grant works with schools through a cost share plan by splitting percentages of payment for new buses...
Home prices increased 24.5% in Laurel over last year, according to Laurel realtor
LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Broker and Owner of A Haus of Reality Angela Klein-Hughes said there was a 24.5% increase in home prices in Laurel over the past year. "We have seen about a 24.5% increase from last year," Klein-Hughes said. "That is not normal. These last couple of years have been escalating at a very rapid pace for the increase in home prices. On a normal year, when we have a balanced market, it is around a 2-3% increase a year (that we have seen in years past)."
School bond in Park City to build new schools fails
Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska says, "Park City Voters denied the school once again." The bond was to build a new school for grades 7-12.
Petrol board director speaks in opposition to proposed changes in authority for PTRCB
Petroleum tanks. (Photo courtesy of Pixnio) Terry Wadsworth doesn’t want the legislature to reduce the Petrol Board’s ability to oversee money that goes to petroleum tank cleanup. Director for the Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board Wadsworth was among those who spoke in opposition to suggested changes to statute....
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
Kuspuks of varying colors displayed at a tribal consultation meeting in Anchorage on Sept. 21 represent Indigenous victims of violence. From left, the colors are red for missing and murdered Indigenous women, orange for victims of boarding schools, the baby kuspuk for children who will never be born, purple for victims of domestic violence, turquoise for victims of sexual assault, multicolor for LGBTQ victims and black for men who are victims. The kuspuks were arrayed at the Justice Department’s annual tribal consultation conference required under the Violence Against Woman Act. The 2022 conference is being held in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen | Alaska Beacon)
