ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Oil pumpjacks in Andrews County, northeast of Kermit. (Jerod Foster for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Abbott Leads O’Rourke in Statewide Polls

Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke appears increasingly durable, with few voters indicating they are undecided or willing to change their mind at this stage in the race, according to a new poll from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and TEGNA television stations in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.

Carolina Velarde lived in the cream-colored, two-bedroom mobile home on lot 15 her entire life. She attended elementary school a 10-minute walk down the street, and remembers hunting for Easter eggs with her two sisters in the woods surrounding their mobile home park in South Austin long before the trees were cut down to make way for new apartment complexes.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Jason Kander
Person
Pete Souza
Person
Dade Phelan
newsfromthestates.com

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls

Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#The Texas Tribune#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Legislature#The Texas House
newsfromthestates.com

Bringing up the Rear

A recent study published by the nonpartisan Coalition for Integrity ranked Indiana’s campaign finance laws 51st, weaker than every other state and the District of Columbia. (Getty Images) In Indiana, there’s been no serious effort to reform campaign finance laws since the mid-1990s and neglecting the issue has gained...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship

As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead?. Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and transgender education are “harmful and dangerous to students’ emotional safety and mental health,” she said, adding, “pronouns save lives.” And she promised LGBTQ students, “I have your back” against school bullies. Some of those bullies presumably, reading between the lines of the speech, are the Republican legislators Underly was asking to approve $1 billion in new state funding for schools in the same address.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

"I voted today" stickers on the table at Des Moines Precinct 13 on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy