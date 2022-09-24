Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
Oil pumpjacks in Andrews County, northeast of Kermit. (Jerod Foster for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that...
KVUE
KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races
AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
newsradioklbj.com
Abbott Leads O’Rourke in Statewide Polls
Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke appears increasingly durable, with few voters indicating they are undecided or willing to change their mind at this stage in the race, according to a new poll from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and TEGNA television stations in Texas.
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad
California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State of Texas: Lawmaker aims to address ‘overload’ pushing Texas teachers to quit
A survey of more than 20,000 Texas teachers found “personal overload” was the number one issue cited by educators who recently quit or retired, according to the Texas Education Agency data released on Tuesday.
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas Today
California Governor Gavin NewsomScreenshot from Twitter. California Governor Gavin Newsom is flying into Texas on Saturday since he seems to believe he will win his re-election with ease. The governor has money to spend, so he is using the money flying into Texas to share his views mainly targeting Governor Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Carolina Velarde lived in the cream-colored, two-bedroom mobile home on lot 15 her entire life. She attended elementary school a 10-minute walk down the street, and remembers hunting for Easter eggs with her two sisters in the woods surrounding their mobile home park in South Austin long before the trees were cut down to make way for new apartment complexes.
Boisterous Agitators Disrupt Election Machine Test, Badger Secretary Of State In Hays County
This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. About a dozen activists demanding responses to conspiracy theories about election integrity this week disrupted what is typically an uneventful public testing of voting machines ahead of an election in Hays County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
newsfromthestates.com
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
newsfromthestates.com
Prison staff shortages in Pa., elsewhere take toll on guards, incarcerated people | Analysis
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
newsfromthestates.com
Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls
Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Bringing up the Rear
A recent study published by the nonpartisan Coalition for Integrity ranked Indiana’s campaign finance laws 51st, weaker than every other state and the District of Columbia. (Getty Images) In Indiana, there’s been no serious effort to reform campaign finance laws since the mid-1990s and neglecting the issue has gained...
What’s the latest with the Confederate monuments in Bastrop County?
Just over two years ago, County Commissioners approved moving the two monuments, with private funding that was raised. However, the monuments still sit on the grounds of the courthouse.
newsfromthestates.com
Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio
Politicians and school boards have made hay over the rights of transgender kids. Left out of this? The students themselves. (Getty Images) Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and...
newsfromthestates.com
Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship
As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead?. Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and transgender education are “harmful and dangerous to students’ emotional safety and mental health,” she said, adding, “pronouns save lives.” And she promised LGBTQ students, “I have your back” against school bullies. Some of those bullies presumably, reading between the lines of the speech, are the Republican legislators Underly was asking to approve $1 billion in new state funding for schools in the same address.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texasstandard.org
New book highlights 12 Texas dive bars – and distinguishes them from dumps
“A dump is a place where life has no hope. I’m telling you, it’s intellectually unreachable. It’s bigoted. And it’s a closed, unwelcoming society. Whereas a dive is the exact opposite of all those,” says author Anthony Head. “There is no legal definition” of a...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
"I voted today" stickers on the table at Des Moines Precinct 13 on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which...
Comments / 2