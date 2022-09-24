ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Women's soccer hosts NJIT Thursday night

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's soccer looks to extend its unbeaten streak when the Bearcats (4-4-2, 1-0 America East) host NJIT (2-4-5, 0-1-1 AE) Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Bearcats finished up non-conference play with a 5-2 road win at Delaware...
VESTAL, NY
Men’s Soccer Beats Hartford 8-1

VESTAL, N.Y. – Junior midfielder Markos Touroukis and senior forward Matthew Cozetti each scored twice while senior back Devin Heanue finished with a goal and two assists, powering Binghamton (1-6-2) to an 8-1 win over Hartford (0-9-0) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Tuesday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex.
VESTAL, NY
Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MIDDLETOWN, DE
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park

Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
LEWES, DE
Blue Hens take on Firefly

Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
NEWARK, DE
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival

Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
DELAWARE STATE
2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Binghamton Man Charged With Criminal Sale of Cannabis in Owego

A Binghamton man was arrested after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Owego. The Owego Police Department says Abdo E. Ali was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree. The police investigation occurred at the Puff One store on North Avenue. An executed search...
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
DOVER, DE
Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE
Dogfish, Dewey Beer, Fifer Orchards team up on autumn ale

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will host its second-annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Milton Tasting Room and Kitchen. The free event will feature food, music, art, entertainment, and off-centered ales, including a brand-new fall beer brewed in collaboration with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards. “I am always pumped for this ... Read More
MILTON, DE

