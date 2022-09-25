Read full article on original website
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
BBC
Typhoon Noru: Super typhoon begins to hit eastern islands of the Philippines
Rain is falling in the Polillo islands in the Philippines as the Typhoon Noru begins to hit. It is expected to head west towards the main island of Luzon, and could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila. People in high-risk areas have been...
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
Tropical Storm Ian poised to become Category 4 hurricane, threaten Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday night over the southern Caribbean, is set to intensify into a powerful hurricane during the next few days. The big picture: The National Hurricane Center is now predicting Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm within the next 72 hours. Ian's path still is forecast to cross over portions of Cuba and then turn northward into Florida by midweek.
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
Rare ‘special warning’ issued as violent typhoon makes landfall in Japan
Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in south-western Japan on Sunday night, with authorities urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. The storm officially made landfall at about 7pm local time (11am BST) as its eyewall – the region just outside the...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed western Cuba, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people. Ian became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it headed towards Florida’s west coast.
Typhoon Talas lashes Japan, setting off landslides with more rains to come
A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported. Shizuoka city, south-west of Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started...
Former Typhoon Merbok to slam Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge and snow
One of the strongest storms to ever hit the state of Alaska will bring hurricane-force winds, a massive storm surge, huge waves, and inland snow to the state. Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm. AccuWeather meteorologists warn the massive storm will hit areas of western Alaska with the force of a hurricane this weekend.
Tropical depression forms over Atlantic, poised to be next named storm
The seventh tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). AccuWeather forecasters had been watching a disturbance in the area this week due to its potential for development, and on Wednesday, the system became more organized.
Clayton News Daily
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam's Da Nang
Typhoon Noru made landfall near Vietnam's popular beach resort city of Da Nang on Wednesday morning, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated. Noru hit Vietnam at 5 a.m. Wednesday local time, according to CNN Weather, less than 36 hours hours after it...
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Super Typhoon Noru Heads for Philippines After ‘Explosive’ Surge
MANILA — Super Typhoon Noru was on course to slam into the densely populated main island of Luzon in the Philippines on Sunday night, with forecasters warning of heavy rains and winds that could cause devastating flooding and landslides.
Tropical depression could turn into Tropical Storm Fiona
A new Tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or Thursday. If it does, it will be the sixth named storm of the season and...
Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with devastating surge, wind and rain
Hurricane Ian is slamming Cuba and plans strengthen and bring devastating storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to much of western Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
