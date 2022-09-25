ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Analysis: Think of Federer's Laver Cup as an All-Star affair

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG6tL_0i9h3RjJ00

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer is, by his own admission, a jokester. A couple of his Laver Cup teammates would agree.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 French Open runner-up, described the 20-time Grand Slam champion as “goofy and giggling” in the locker room during the three-day affair that finished Sunday with a victory for Team World and amounted to a celebration of Federer’s career as he heads into retirement at age 41.

“Roger is the loudest and the funniest of all,” said Casper Ruud, a finalist at Roland Garros and the U.S. Open this year. “He sort of has all these nicknames (for) all the players.”

For whatever cachet and attention the Laver Cup might have lacked in the past — and no matter how long it lasts — the fifth edition, held at London’s O2 Arena, will forever be known as the occasion of Federer’s final match, a doubles defeat alongside rival and confidant Rafael Nadal on Friday night.

Now it will be worth monitoring whether the loud crowds that turned out mainly to salute and catch a glimpse of Federer — with a racket in hand; offering coaching tips to teammates on the sideline; just walking out and waving during pre-match introductions for each session — will show up next year in Vancouver and beyond.

It’ll be worth noting, too, whether top players will continue to participate, whether fans will care from afar and whether the event founded by Federer’s management company might eventually become the type of phenomenon that other team-contests-in-individual-sports are, like golf’s Ryder Cup.

But maybe that’s not what it needs to be.

Rather than thinking of the Laver Cup as a “real” and meaningful collection of matches — it basically is a glorified exhibition, without ranking points available, although the wins and losses do count on a player’s official record — it’s OK to view the gathering as what it is and should strive to be: a kind of All-Star game for tennis, bringing together top athletes in a relaxed setting where the results do not matter as much as the mere presence of big names and the chance to witness their interactions and off-the-cuff banter.

“The concept of the Laver Cup is so unique that, regardless of whether Roger is retiring or not ... this competition will live (on) and create very beautiful memories,” said Novak Djokovic, the 21-time major champion who was participating for the second time. “It creates better bonds and relationships between the teammates.”

It could serve, above all, as a promotional vehicle, which would be rather valuable as tennis moves away from a spectacular era that featured Federer and Serena Williams, whose farewell at the U.S. Open preceded his last hurrah by three weeks. And who can be sure how much longer Nadal, 36, and Djokovic, 35, will stick around? (Asked about himself, Djokovic said: “I can’t give you a number of years. I don’t know.”)

It’s unusual, and fun, to watch and listen along on TV as folks such as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic offer coaching tips to others during matches.

“If Roger Federer is telling you to do something,” said Cam Norrie, who filled in for Nadal in singles on Team Europe, “there is no chance I’m not going to do it.”

It’s amusing to hear behind-the-scenes anecdotes from athletes whose interplay at a tournament usually is limited because they’re adversaries — and, Djokovic explained, because coaches and physical trainers and other entourage members who get in the way the rest of the year are barred from Laver Cup locker rooms.

So Ruud, a 23-year-old Norwegian currently No. 2 in the ATP rankings, felt comfortable revealing that Nadal, the 22-time major winner so punctilious with his drink bottles during matches, is actually “pretty messy, honestly; shoes and clothes are hanging everywhere” in the changing area.

Or Taylor Fritz, a 24-year-old from California who is the top American man at No. 12, had no problem teasing about the tardiness of Frances Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who just cracked the ATP’s top 20 after reaching the U.S. Open semifinals.

“Frances is always the one we are waiting for. Always late,” Fritz said with a smile. “I’m usually the one that’s always late, but he makes me look great.”

Told of this, Tiafoe confirmed: “Yeah, me and time just don’t really get along.”

Perhaps there are elements of the Laver Cup that could be altered, even though this was Federer’s take on that Sunday: “I don’t see a reason to change it. I think it’s very exciting. I think the format seems to be rock-solid.”

Still, maybe the credibility would increase if it meant something in the rankings (although the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, for example, don’t). Maybe it could involve women and men on both squads — Team Serena vs. Team Roger, say? — adding in mixed doubles, skills competitions and more.

After his first Laver Cup, Andy Murray said he thinks it ”has a lot of potential for the future.”

He also insisted: “The players care a lot about who wins.”

That might be true. Regardless, what matters for the Laver Cup is whether fans care about it.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Write to him at hfendrich@ap.org or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry

It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver

Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
GOLF
The Associated Press

'Prime Time' Tiafoe lifts Team World to 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON (AP) — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!” Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his teammates at the table where the silver trophy was resting Sunday night, put down a bottle of water, pulled a Budweiser out of his red jacket and smiled that wide smile of his. Performing with the same infectious showmanship and crunch-time success he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open earlier this month, Tiafoe staved off four match points and came back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8, giving Team World its first triumph in five editions of an event founded by Federer’s management company. “I don’t like losing,” said Federer, a 20-time major champion whose final match before retirement was a loss alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles against Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday night. “It’s not fun. It just leaves not the best taste.”
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Lee Westwood goes after Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Bangkok event

If you need a lesson on achieving longevity and competing at the highest level of your sport for as long as possible, you'd do well to speak to Lee Westwood. Since turning professional in 1993, he has won 25 times on the DP World Tour and twice on the PGA Tour. He has represented Europe at 11 Ryder Cups and was part of seven winning teams.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
NBC Sports

Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup#Grand Slam#Team World#O2 Arena
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event

Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
GOLF
The Associated Press

US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

The United States ended its World Cup tuneup matches in unimpressive fashion, playing a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that saw oft-injured Gio Reyna come off in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness. Christian Pulisic returned to the depleted U.S. lineup after missing...
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy