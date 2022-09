NORFOLK, Va. – For the first time since 2013, the Norfolk State volleyball team is 2-0 in MEAC play. The Spartans swept Delaware State on Sunday 3-0 to snap the Hornets' 19-match home winning streak, earning set victories of 26-24, 25-21, and 25-21. Shonte Seale led NSU (2-10, 2-0 MEAC) with 13 kills in the program's first win over Delaware State (11-4, 1-1) since 2018. She also checked off a valuable individual milestone in the process, reaching 1,000 total kills across her entire college career.

