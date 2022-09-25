Read full article on original website
mountathletics.com
Mount St. Mary's Men's Water Polo Gambles Win Streak at Navy
EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 26, 2022) – Looking to turn a five-game win streak into six, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo travels to the state capital to challenge Navy. The Mountaineers stand 8-3 (3-2 MAWPC) this year after a perfect 4-0 record in Erie this past weekend. Paired with a win over Mercyhurst September 18th, the team boasts five consecutive wins and the best start in program history.
mountathletics.com
Perfect Weekend Extends Win Streak to Five for Men’s Water Polo
EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 25, 2022) – Defeating McKendree by a 22-12 score, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo extends their winning streak to five games and capped off a perfect weekend in Erie. The team stands 8-3 on the season. Two Mountaineers showcased their offensive talents to secure the...
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Washington DC to Philadelphia
The road trip from Washington DC to Philadelphia is exciting, whether you're up for beach vibes with beautiful nature reserves, or a historical journey through the rust belt while driving past pretty parks and great landmarks. Either way, you'll be spoilt for activities en route to Philly. The 250-mile road...
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
californiaexaminer.net
Dad Of Driver In Tragic Wildwood H2oi Crash Says Car Went Airborne Recently
According to court documents and a family member, the driver charged in a fatal crash at an unofficial car meet-up in Wildwood has a history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash. One of the crashes that plagued Wildwood on Saturday night occurred at a “pop up” gathering...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
abc27.com
Parade of Homes
Get interior design inspiration at the Parade of Homes. Produced by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg the tour features local homes built with the latest in design trends. Learn how you can tour the homes to get ideas for your own home.
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
abc27.com
Water near Letterkenny Army Depot is deemed safe after tests
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Water tests at 20 drinking water wells near Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County showed that the level of “forever chemicals” (also known as PFAs) is not above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) advised level. The human body can’t break down...
Lancaster Farming
A Family Becomes First Generation Farmers as a Result of COVID-19
HALIFAX, Pa. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first appeared in Chester County in early 2020, Ryan Mossop, 43, and his wife, Kelli Brown-Mossop, 44, had an awakening, which led to a reshuffling of both their professional and personal lives. Ryan was a collision technician for 27 years and was...
