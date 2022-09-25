The United States Men's National Team will be part of the highly-anticipated 2022 World Cup, which officially gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. The USMNT failed to qualify for the last World Cup, so fans across the nation are eager to see how the Americans fare at Qatar 2022. The USMNT will square off against England, Iran and Wales in Group B of the World Cup 2022. With the World Cup start date slowly inching closer, the USMNT recently unveiled the latest 2022 USMNT World Cup jerseys. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO