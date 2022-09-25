ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

U.S. women win record 27th consecutive FIBA World Cup game

SYDNEY — There’s been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women’s basketball team at the World Cup. The names change over time, but the results don’t seem to. Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on Tuesday to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup.
BASKETBALL
960 The Ref

Bec Allen gets hurt as Australia beat Serbia 69-54

SYDNEY — (AP) — Bec Allen was instrumental in Australia's 69-54 win over Serbia scoring 16 points on Sunday in the World Cup. But her status for the rest of the tournament is in question after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Allen was diving for a loose...
BASKETBALL
BBC

World Challenge Cup: NI gymnasts McClenaghan and Montgomery clinch gold in Paris

Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris. McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final. Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024...
WORLD
CBS Sports

USMNT 2022 World Cup jersey, logo, home, away kits released: How to buy official USA jerseys and gear

The United States Men's National Team will be part of the highly-anticipated 2022 World Cup, which officially gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. The USMNT failed to qualify for the last World Cup, so fans across the nation are eager to see how the Americans fare at Qatar 2022. The USMNT will square off against England, Iran and Wales in Group B of the World Cup 2022. With the World Cup start date slowly inching closer, the USMNT recently unveiled the latest 2022 USMNT World Cup jerseys. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
SOCCER
BBC

Great Britain's Olivia Broome wins European Para-powerlifting silver

Great Britain's Olivia Broome won silver in the women's under-55kg at the European Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. Broome, 21, who won Paralympic bronze in Tokyo at under-50kg, stepped up a weight division but sealed a place on the podium with a lift of 115kg. It was GB's fifth medal...
WORLD
NBC Sports

USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup

The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
SOCCER

