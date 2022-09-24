ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha

If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.
dotesports.com

When does the Splatfest event end?￼

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
dotesports.com

MTG Arena Championship 1 finalist decklists and strategy

The first Arena Championship of the new Magic: The Gathering competitive system was a showcase of the game’s rotating digital-only format Alchemy. With the release of Dominaria United, Black decks have dominated Standard. Alchemy shares much of the same card pool with Standard, so it was natural that Black lists would be heavily represented at the Arena Championship.
dotesports.com

When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?

It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
dotesports.com

Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework

One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
dotesports.com

Ranking the 5 best Fortnite skins for October 2022

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales on the market right now, drawing in millions of players from across the world each year. Part of the appeal is the wealth of new cosmetics that Epic Games is constantly adding to the game. As we enter Chapter Three, season four, many players are eagerly looking for spooky skins this October.
dotesports.com

Echo’s Naowh claims world first level 80 in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

After four years of playing World of Warcraft Classic, we’ve finally seen the rise of the Lich King once again with Wrath of the Lich King Classic hitting the live servers on Sept. 26 at 5pm CT. As soon as Northrend became within a hand’s reach, the clock for the world first began. Although the WOTLK pre-patch lasted almost a month and even the non-professional players had plenty of time to prepare for their run, Echo’s Naowh claimed the world’s first level 80.
dotesports.com

When does the Fortnite birthday event end?

Fortnite’s fifth birthday celebration event started this past weekend and players are already sinking their teeth into the plethora of birthday-themed quests, cosmetics, and shenanigans the game has to offer. But the part isn’t lasting for long. Today is the last full day of the Fortnite birthday event,...
dotesports.com

Cloud9, Team Liquid, and FURIA book their spots in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs

The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises. Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud9 with a 2-0 scoreline.
dotesports.com

2 burst-heavy junglers targeted with nerfs in League Patch 12.19 preview

Not many champions are being hit with the nerf bat in League of Legends Patch 12.19 in comparison to how many are being buffed. Although at least seven champions are set to see their power increase with the release of Patch 12.19 next month, just two are on the table to be directly nerfed: Master Yi and Rek’Sai.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends bug has Pathfinder players reaching for the stars

Apex Legends has yet another amusing bug that’ll keep players’ experiences at an all-time high. Since the game’s release in 2019, there’s been a series of entertaining bugs that’ll tickle your funny bone, from bugs that make characters overpowered to just plain unplayable. Pathfinder has...
dotesports.com

Steam adjusts dates for 3 upcoming seasonal sales

All four seasons now have sales. Steam’s seasonal sales, a foundational aspect of the yearly quest for deals on games, are getting adjusted dates to better spread out the events alongside the introduction of a new one. The Spring Sale will join the seasonal rotation beginning in 2023, replacing...
dotesports.com

The top 5 AD carries at League Worlds 2022

Each year at the League of Legends World Championship, the AD carry position always comes to the forefront of the game’s meta. It feels like at each season’s World Championship, there’s at least one ADC who emerges into a standout role for their team. From JackeyLove in 2018 to Huanfeng in 2020 and so many countless others throughout League history, AD carries have always made the World Championship their stomping ground.
dotesports.com

Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters

The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam. The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.
VIDEO GAMES

