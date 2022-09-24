Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha
If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.
dotesports.com
When does the Splatfest event end?￼
Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
dotesports.com
DNF Duel is getting a big balance update, but what does that mean for DLC?
Right before Top 8 at CEOtaku, Neople and Nexon confirmed that a big update is coming to DNF Duel this December, though it won’t be the DLC content everyone has been waiting for just yet. Fighting games in the modern era of game development are almost always released with...
dotesports.com
MTG Arena Championship 1 finalist decklists and strategy
The first Arena Championship of the new Magic: The Gathering competitive system was a showcase of the game’s rotating digital-only format Alchemy. With the release of Dominaria United, Black decks have dominated Standard. Alchemy shares much of the same card pool with Standard, so it was natural that Black lists would be heavily represented at the Arena Championship.
dotesports.com
Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users
Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest, with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles—but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
dotesports.com
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
dotesports.com
Ranking the 5 best Fortnite skins for October 2022
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales on the market right now, drawing in millions of players from across the world each year. Part of the appeal is the wealth of new cosmetics that Epic Games is constantly adding to the game. As we enter Chapter Three, season four, many players are eagerly looking for spooky skins this October.
dotesports.com
Echo’s Naowh claims world first level 80 in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
After four years of playing World of Warcraft Classic, we’ve finally seen the rise of the Lich King once again with Wrath of the Lich King Classic hitting the live servers on Sept. 26 at 5pm CT. As soon as Northrend became within a hand’s reach, the clock for the world first began. Although the WOTLK pre-patch lasted almost a month and even the non-professional players had plenty of time to prepare for their run, Echo’s Naowh claimed the world’s first level 80.
dotesports.com
When does the Fortnite birthday event end?
Fortnite’s fifth birthday celebration event started this past weekend and players are already sinking their teeth into the plethora of birthday-themed quests, cosmetics, and shenanigans the game has to offer. But the part isn’t lasting for long. Today is the last full day of the Fortnite birthday event,...
dotesports.com
Cloud9, Team Liquid, and FURIA book their spots in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs
The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises. Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud9 with a 2-0 scoreline.
dotesports.com
THE FINALS aims to let its players be exactly as destructive as they want to be
The video game world seemingly never runs out of first-person shooters and the various twists that developers introduce to the tried and true formula. So how about a competitive shooter that also lets you destroy the buildings that your enemies are trying to hole themselves up in?. That seems to...
dotesports.com
2 burst-heavy junglers targeted with nerfs in League Patch 12.19 preview
Not many champions are being hit with the nerf bat in League of Legends Patch 12.19 in comparison to how many are being buffed. Although at least seven champions are set to see their power increase with the release of Patch 12.19 next month, just two are on the table to be directly nerfed: Master Yi and Rek’Sai.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends bug has Pathfinder players reaching for the stars
Apex Legends has yet another amusing bug that’ll keep players’ experiences at an all-time high. Since the game’s release in 2019, there’s been a series of entertaining bugs that’ll tickle your funny bone, from bugs that make characters overpowered to just plain unplayable. Pathfinder has...
dotesports.com
DRX Deft, Fnatic Humanoid, and DFM Yaharong among first boot campers to enter NA Champions Queue’s top 25
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is only a few days away, and to help pros get some practice before the tournament begins, the region’s high-level Champions Queue server kicked off its new season on Saturday, Sept. 24. Superstars from around the globe are gathering to compete at...
dotesports.com
Same fox, new tails: Riot drops details on Ahri’s upcoming art and sustainability update in League
Ahri might be one of League of Legends’ most popular champions, but she’s also one of the oldest in the game. The Vastayan was released back in 2011, and even though she’s seen a lot of play since, Riot Games is bringing a much-needed update to freshen up her gameplay and looks.
dotesports.com
Steam adjusts dates for 3 upcoming seasonal sales
All four seasons now have sales. Steam’s seasonal sales, a foundational aspect of the yearly quest for deals on games, are getting adjusted dates to better spread out the events alongside the introduction of a new one. The Spring Sale will join the seasonal rotation beginning in 2023, replacing...
dotesports.com
The top 5 AD carries at League Worlds 2022
Each year at the League of Legends World Championship, the AD carry position always comes to the forefront of the game’s meta. It feels like at each season’s World Championship, there’s at least one ADC who emerges into a standout role for their team. From JackeyLove in 2018 to Huanfeng in 2020 and so many countless others throughout League history, AD carries have always made the World Championship their stomping ground.
dotesports.com
‘Groundbreaking action-adventure game’ no longer being published by Take-Two Interactive
In an announcement made earlier today, the parent company of both Rockstar Games and 2K, Take-Two Interactive made it known that it will no longer be publishing a “new action-adventure IP” being developed by Just Cause 3’s director Roland Lesterlin. The game in question is titled “Project...
dotesports.com
Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters
The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam. The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.
