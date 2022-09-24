One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO