GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Karen Smith, president of Gallipolis in Bloom, commended the Gallipolis Retail Merchants for the recent restorative work on the Gallipolis sign located on the riverfront. The sign was designed by local artist Brad Painter and erected in 2017 by recommendation of the Gallipolis in Bloom committee. The Gallipolis Retail Merchants funded the original project, and Frank Tirpak provided his masonry expertise.

GALLIPOLIS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO