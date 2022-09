Wesleyan junior Macey Cintron committed Tuesday night to the Duke University fastpitch softball program. The right-handed pitcher/first baseman went 8-2 with a 1.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 innings last season as a sophomore. She also hit .430 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and 12 doubles, earning all-state and all-county honors.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO