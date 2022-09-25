Read full article on original website
gopack.com
Wolfpack Football Adds Marshall to 2023 Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State Football will play host to Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2023, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced Monday. The Thundering Herd will replace Cincinnati on the Wolfpack's slate as the Bearcats make the transition to the Big 12. In addition to the home game...
gopack.com
Offense in Tune in 41-10 Win Over UConn
RALEIGH, N.C. – The very first play of the game was a good indicator of what the night would hold on the offensive side of the ball for NC State. Devin Leary sent a deep ball toward Thayer Thomas who made a subtle, in-stride adjustment to make the catch. From there, Thomas won the race to the end zone resulting in a 75-yard touchdown, the longest of his career.
gopack.com
Carter-Finley Under the Lights: Possible NC State vs. Florida State Game Times Set
RALEIGH, N.C. – The ACC has announced two possible game times for the Pack's home contest on Oct 8 against No. 23 Florida State. The game will kick off at either 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. from Carter-Finley Stadium and be televised on either ABC or ACC Network, respectively.
gopack.com
Former Pack Football Coach Tom Reed Passes Away
Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
gopack.com
Pack Football Rises to No. 10 in Both National Polls
RALEIGH, N.C. – After a wire-to-wire 41-10 victory over UConn on Saturday, undefeated NC State (4-0) has jumped inside the Top 10 of both national polls this week. The Pack sits at No. 10 in both the new Associated Press poll and the Coaches Poll. NC State has its highest AP Poll ranking since the Oct. 28 poll of the 2002 season.
gopack.com
NC State Athletics Mourns the Passing of Richard Sykes
RALEIGH – The NC State Athletics Department is saddened to hear of the passing of former head men's golf coach Richard Sykes. "Richard Sykes is one of the pillars that NC State Athletics is built on," NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "Although for 46 years he was our head men's golf coach, Coach Sykes was much more than that to NC State. He was a passionate leader, educator and builder of young men. He had an infectious personality and I don't know of anybody that spent time with Coach Sykes that didn't leave with a good story to share and a deeper appreciation for him and his program. This is a tremendous loss for our University and my condolences are with his wife Pam, his children, David, Rick, Paige and Stacy and his six grandchildren."
