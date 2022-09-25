RALEIGH – The NC State Athletics Department is saddened to hear of the passing of former head men's golf coach Richard Sykes. "Richard Sykes is one of the pillars that NC State Athletics is built on," NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "Although for 46 years he was our head men's golf coach, Coach Sykes was much more than that to NC State. He was a passionate leader, educator and builder of young men. He had an infectious personality and I don't know of anybody that spent time with Coach Sykes that didn't leave with a good story to share and a deeper appreciation for him and his program. This is a tremendous loss for our University and my condolences are with his wife Pam, his children, David, Rick, Paige and Stacy and his six grandchildren."

