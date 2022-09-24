It seems like an oxymoron—working in retirement. And, yet there will be many people who are either forced into working because of finances after they reach statutory retirement age or choose to carry on working, perhaps in an entirely different area to their career. One particular group of people who often choose to continue working into retirement are those in academia. They may feel that they do not want to succumb to an arbitrary endpoint to their career and, provided a role is still there for them, they will remain active in academia.

