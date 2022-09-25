Beto O’Rourke says he doesn’t regret confronting Abbott, other Texas officials in Uvalde after school shooting

An Oklahoma teenager is lucky to be alive after a fun afternoon at the amusement park turned into terror. Rebecca Gillespie, 18, was waiting to get on a ride at the Oklahoma State Fair when someone accidentally dropped a cell phone. The phone plummeted down at an estimated 45 miles per hour and hit her in the head. Gillespie was rushed to the hospital with a gash on her forehead. Her doctors say she suffered a traumatic brain injury from the incident.

