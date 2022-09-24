ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Product Goes Viral

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022

The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.
CNET

Avoid Shipping Fees: Easy Tips and Tricks to Help You Pay the Least

Have you ever changed your mind at the online checkout after realizing there was a shipping fee that you didn't want to pay? I've done it several times -- in fact probably more than I'm willing to even admit. There's just something about the extra cost of having an item shipped to me that just feels wrong, even though I understand why it's there.
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service

Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
moneysavingmom.com

ULTA Caboodles Take It Tote just $12.49 (a $66 value!)

Right now, ULTA has this Ulta Beauty x Caboodles Take It Tote on sale for just $14.99!. Plus, you can get $3.50 off a $15+ purchase when you use the promo code 364038 at checkout. Consider buying a small filler item to get this Caboodles Tote for only $12.49. Buy...
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
People

18 Deals at Wayfair's Surplus Sale You Need to Check Out This Weekend — Up to 62% Off

You only have a few more days to score savings from Wayfair’s surprise sale In case you haven't heard, there's yet another notable sale happening right now at Wayfair where furniture, vacuums, and small kitchen appliances are up to 62 percent off — including a KitchenAid stand mixer and a Dyson vacuum. The sale takes place from now until September 28, so you only have a few more days to shop before prices go back up. Knowing what's worth buying can be overwhelming when there are hundreds of...
